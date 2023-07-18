Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports PGA Tour, golf, pga tour

EA Sports PGA Tour Releases Update 5.0 With Royal Liverpool

EA Sports PGA Tour has a brand new update available right now, as Electronic Arts has released 5.0 with the Royal Liverpool course.

Electronic Arts released a new update this week for EA Sports PGA Tour, as the Royal Liverpool course has been added in Update 5.0. The game has added one of the more majestic courses to the mix, as The Open Championship now alternates every season between Royal Liverpool and St Andrews. Meanwhile, the team have also launched Season 4 for the game, which came with it's own set of additions and bonuses added to the game. We have more info about the new additions below, as you can find more detailed patch notes on their website.

"In career mode, The Open Championship now alternates every season between Royal Liverpool and St Andrews. Menus, screens, and key art have also been updated to be styled in the Season 4 Open Championship theme. New Challenges will also be released after The Open Championship that recreate key moments from the event. On top of these seasonal improvements, the update also includes many quality-of-life updates and stability fixes, including updates in career mode and online mode, allowing players the flexibility to curate their gameplay experience. For example, updates to career mode allows players to switch between Quick and Full rounds at the start of each round instead of only at the start of each tournament."

"Similarly, in online mode, EA Sports PGA Tour matchmaking has been updated to allow additional players to join into a lobby for 60 seconds after initial matchmaking is completed. These changes will make it easier to fill matches with players and will allow for 16-player matches to occur more frequently. Furthermore, the Online mode will also be updated to rotate through new playlists instead of always offering the current "Random, 9 Holes, Tour". These playlists will each have a theme and feature a smaller set of random courses along with variations to the course conditions and wind settings to make gameplay more engaging."

