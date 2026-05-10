Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: KessCo, one piece, One Piece: Escape From Egghead, Toei Animation

One Piece: Escape From Egghead Announced For July 2026 Launch

One Piece is getting a new tabletop board game as One Piece: Escape From Egghead will be coming to store shelves in July 2026

Article Summary One Piece: Escape From Egghead launches in July 2026, bringing the Egghead Arc to a fast-paced tabletop board game.

Play as the Straw Hat Pirates in a 1-4 player race to escape bosses, outrun Marines, and save the Vegapunks.

Press-your-luck dice gameplay and unique character abilities drive 30-60 minute sessions built for families and fans.

KessCo and Toei Animation expand the One Piece game line with a lighter, quicker follow-up to Dawn of Liberation.

KessCo has teamed up with Toei Animation for a new One Piece tabletop board game, as we're getting One Piece: Escape From Egghead. Taken from the Egghead Arc, the game has you playing as the Straw Hat Pirates as you have come to the island and are now looking to get off of it as quickly as possible. Players will have to work strategically to use their dice rolls and character abilities to defeat bosses throughout the game and stay one step ahead of everyone, as you'll outrun the Marines in an experience that can last anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. You can read up more about the game from the developers below, as it will be released sometime in July 2026.

Can you and Your Friends Make It Off The Island in One Piece: Escape From Egghead

In this nail-biting action game, 1-4 players compete to be the first to escape three different bosses and leave Egghead Island. Players must overcome dice challenges through press-your-luck gameplay and careful use of special character abilities to help Luffy and Bonney escape the island before the Marines rally and destroy all the Vegapunks. One Piece: Escape From Egghead captures the frantic fun and challenges of the One Piece episodic series and its most recently completed arc in a 30-60 minute game.

Following on the heels of the record-smashing preorder campaign for One Piece: Dawn of Liberation, One Piece: Escape From Egghead is the third game in Kess' One Piece anime game line. Families and light-to-mid weight gamers who skipped out on the larger price point for the preorder will appreciate both the smaller size and faster gameplay of One Piece: Escape From Egghead, which joins the company's collection of family-friendly IP-inspired projects for fans, by fans.

Now, more than 25 years since the debut of the episodic series based on the globally beloved and best-selling manga of all time, created by Eiichiro Oda and brought to life by Toei Animation, ONE PIECE has taken its place in mainstream pop culture as one of the most successful and enduring anime franchises of all time, attracting millions of fans of all ages around the world. Today, the franchise currently spans 15 feature films, multiple video games, a trading card game, and an ever-growing catalog of licensed merchandise and location-based entertainment.

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