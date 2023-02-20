Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: HYOGONOSUKE This week's Pokémon TCG Artist Spotlight goes to HYOGONOSUKE, illustrator of the Tyranitar V & Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art cards.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight HYOGONOSUKE.

HYOGONOSUKE first contributed to the Pokémon TCG with the fan-favorite set Sun & Moon – Team Up, where they delivered an adorable Jirachi card. This card would establish their cute, line-free, almost cardboard cut-out-inspired style. This style continued throughout the end of the Sun & Moon era with memorable HYOGONOSUKE cards, including a yawning Espurr from Sun & Moon – Broken Bonds and one of the most visually dynamic Character Rares ever produced up to this day, the Koffing from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse which paired the Kanto favorite with Trainer Roxie.

HYOGONOSUKE also illustrated one of the most iconic SM Black Star Promos of the Sun & Moon era, which is also one of the most prominent Alternate Arts from the era: the Moltres, Zapdos, & Articuno TAG TEAM GX Alternate Art, otherwise known as the Stained Glass Window Birds. This card was the guaranteed promo from the Hidden Fates Elite Trainer Box. HYOGONOSUKE carries over that talent for illustrative cards painting unique scenes into the current Sword & Shield era, where their Tyranitar V Alternate Art became the very first Alt Art chase card of the Galar era.

Other notable Sword & Shield contributions by HYOGONOSUKE include Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Hoothoot Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, Kricketune V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.