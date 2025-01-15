Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, Games, Video Games | Tagged: opera, Opera GX

Opera GX Announces New CD Projekt Red Collaboration

Wake up, Cyberpunk 2077 fans. There's a new collaboration in this town, and it's coming to Opera GX for your browsing enjoyment

CD Projekt Red and Opera have come together to bring the world of Cyberpunk 2077 to their browser as part of a new collaboration. You'll now see an option to bring the sights and sounds of the game onto the gaming browser, as you'll never have to leave Night City again with visuals, the soundtrack, and more to be there for you in the background. We have the details from Opera below about how this new collab will work out.

Opera GX x Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 hub in Opera GX is the first of its kind. It's a new integrated feature that connects the universe of a game with the user's browsing experience. It also gives fans access to essential game-related content and tools, making it easier for them to stay up-to-date with the game while browsing the web within a single space. This collaboration with CD Projekt Red is just the beginning: Opera GX will be working on more immersive game integrations in the future. This is not the first collaboration between Opera GX and CD Projekt Red. Last year, Opera GX released a customizable Cyberpunk 2077 mod, which has been downloaded over 1.3 million times. Now, Opera GX is taking it a step further by offering a feature no other browser has: full integration with the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, allowing users to stay within it while browsing.

Videos & Music: Stay up-to-date with the latest official Cyberpunk 2077 news, developer streams, and videos. Access Night City vibes with the official scores from the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, plus official Cyberpunk 2077 playlists and ambient sounds.

Stay up-to-date with the latest official Cyberpunk 2077 news, developer streams, and videos. Access Night City vibes with the official scores from the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, plus official Cyberpunk 2077 playlists and ambient sounds. Explore Night City: Get access to the world map and click on the images to instantly see the location in Night City on an interactive map – perfect for players who love taking in-game photos.

Game Booklet: The Cyberpunk 2077 hub includes the Game Booklet created for both newcomers and veterans of Night City alike. You can find fundamental information to get you up to speed, take a deep dive into the game thanks to interviews and insight from developers, and more.

The Cyberpunk 2077 hub includes the Game Booklet created for both newcomers and veterans of Night City alike. You can find fundamental information to get you up to speed, take a deep dive into the game thanks to interviews and insight from developers, and more. Build Planner: Plan new builds or peruse guides created by CD Projekt Red to enhance your character.

Plan new builds or peruse guides created by CD Projekt Red to enhance your character. Modding & Cosplay: Get tips on modding Cyberpunk 2077 and find the necessary files to cosplay as your favorite characters.

