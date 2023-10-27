Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports WRC, WRC

EA Sports WRC Releases New Video Ahead Of Launch

Check out the latest video for EA Sports WRC as the devs show off the game one more time before they launch it next week.

As the ramp-up for the release of EA Sports WRC is underway, Electronic Arts released one final video ahead of time to show off the game a little more. This last video shows multiple WRC drivers taking the virtual wheel and giving their opinion of what it's like racing this all-new title. Because who better to tell you how the game feels compared to the real thing than actual drivers who have done it for real? Enjoy the video below as the game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 3, 2023.

"Some of the biggest names in the sport, including Oliver Solberg, Petter Solberg, Takamoto Katsuta, Hamza Anwar, William Creighton, Ott Tanak, Teemu Suninen, Gus Greensmith, and Esapekka Lappi, share enthusiastic reactions and praise the game for its unparalleled realism, incredible speed, and remarkable graphics. Combining Unreal Engine with the DiRT Rally series physics, EA Sports WRC brings the raw intensity of rally to life with over 600km of authentic WRC rally stages across 13 official FIA World Rally Championships, five real-world inspired locations, and 78 current and classic vehicles. The advanced Dynamic Handling System challenges even the most accomplished rally purists, and the new Builder feature allows players to create the car of their dreams. Fans can also connect socially through a variety of options, including 32-player cross-platform multiplayer and daily-updated Moments, that relive scenarios from the 2023 season alongside historic and studio-curated challenges."

"We are extremely happy and proud of the overwhelmingly positive reaction the game is experiencing from the entire rally community. The endorsement we have received from these very seasoned drivers is a testament to the time, passion, and knowledge our team has dedicated to creating the most authentic rally experience to date. We can't wait for fans around the world to start playing the game," said Ross Gowing, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

