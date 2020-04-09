EGX Confirms New Dates For London Event In September

Following in the steps of EGX Rezzed which will be happening in July, the main EGX event will be taking place in September in London. This morning, Gamer Network and ReedPOP announced that the UK-based consumer, trade and careers event for video games will now take place on September 17th-20th, 2020 at London's Excel Center. With the world wondering when the next set of events will be shut down due to coronavirus, many organizers are looking at the Fall as a time when things are probably going to be back to normal, in a sense. The team also boasted about its partner ExCeL London in its support to fight against the spread of COVID-19, as they became the first NHS Nightingale hospital in the country. No major attendees have been announced yet, but the team us currently putting the event together as we speak. Below is some additional information and a quote that came from this morning's announcement.

"We are working closely with ExCeL to ensure the health and safety of our fans, visitors and partners at EGX, providing a safe and exciting place to meet, discover and celebrate great games, and like all of you, we are following the circumstances at the venue very closely. Our number one priority continues to be the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, industry partners and staff and as such, we will remain guided by the expert advice of the public health authorities."

"We are doing the best we can during this unprecedented time, looking to the future with hope while we work now with diligence, constantly monitoring the situation and following guidance from the UK government. This is clearly a situation that will keep evolving and whilst we might not have all the answers right now, we will do all we can to keep everyone informed and updated when we do. In the meantime we would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our exhibitors and partners who continue to be incredibly supportive of EGX during these challenging times," said David Lilley, Head of Events, UK, ReedPOP.