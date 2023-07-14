Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports FC 24, FC 24

Electronic Arts Shares Their Vision For EA Sports FC 24

Electronic Arts reveals more about EA Sports FC 24, including the cover athlete and their vision for what this new era will be like.

Electronic Arts took time this week to share what their vision of the future of soccer/football games will look like in EA Sports FC 24. The company revealed the cover athlete for this brand-new franchise as they are starting it off with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as the inaugural cover athlete. The team also took time to talk about what separates this series from the previous one they worked on with FIFA, and how they're moving forward with a different approach to make the game innovative. We got more info and some quotes below, as well as the latest video for the game, as it will be out on September 29th.

"EA Sports has changed the way people play and enjoy football, and new, cutting-edge technologies will see EA Sports FC 24 deliver unparalleled realism in every match. EA Sports FC 24 will include the following."

HyperMotionV is our biggest leap forward in realism to date, translating the rhythm and fluidity of real-world football into The World's Game using volumetric data from more than 180 professional men's and women's football matches that allow us to reflect real-world movement in-game more than ever before.

PlayStyles optimized by Opta dimensionalize athletes, going beyond overall ratings to bring to life the on-pitch abilities that make players special. Each PlayStyle gives players unique capabilities you'll see and feel that make their way of playing more authentic.

dimensionalize athletes, going beyond overall ratings to bring to life the on-pitch abilities that make players special. Each PlayStyle gives players unique capabilities you'll see and feel that make their way of playing more authentic. An enhanced Frostbite Engine delivers The World's Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion through redesigned player models, smoother animations, and visibly unique characteristics that make each player special. Kits now move like real-world materials, reacting to a player's stride, shifting as they change direction, and flowing along with them as they play.

"Celebrating sport for all is what continues to drive and inspire us," said Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand, EA SPORTS. "That's why we're proud to announce the most inclusive and diverse iteration of the game so far. Whether it's playing with the biggest player pool we've ever had in Ultimate Team or with new leagues like Liga F and the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, EA SPORTS is proud to champion the women's game virtually and physically."

"Every footballer dreams of being the cover star. I am proud to play a major role in the launch of the new era of the world's leading football game in EA Sports FC," said Erling Haaland. "The first time I held the cover in my hands, my immediate reaction was to think, just imagine if I could show this to myself ten years ago. I hope that this can also inspire the next generation to believe in themselves to achieve their dreams. It's an honor not only to be on this cover, but also the Ultimate Edition cover alongside my illustrious peers and legends of the world's game, such as Johan Cruyff, Pelé, Zinédine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Didier Drogba, and many more.

"It's an exciting moment," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director. "We're thrilled to continue our relationship with EA SPORTS having both the Men's and Women's editions of UEFA club competitions included for players seeking the most authentic gaming experience ever. EA Sports FC plays a crucial role in the future of football engagement; we're delighted to be collaborating on the journey."

