Elite Dangerous Will Make Horizons Expansion Free In October

Frontier Developments revealed this week that they will be giving away Elite Dangerous: Horizons to all players for free. According to the developers, the immense amount of content will be folded into the base game for free for all owners on October 27th, giving players the complete Horizons experience in a free update on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What's more, players who previously purchased Horizons will receive an exclusive Azure paint job compatible with all 41 ships currently in the game. So you'll have a little something extra that none of the other players who will snag the update for free can get in any way, shape, or form. The expansion was one of the biggest updates they provided to the game since it launched and has been giving players hours of content since. You can read more details about it below.

Elite Dangerous: Horizons brings planetary landings to the Elite Dangerous galaxy, together with weapon crafting, ship-launched fighters, and exhilarating multi-crew co-op action. This premium expansion also allows players to put wheels on the ground and explore the galaxy up-close with the SRV Scarab ground vehicle, and access to many surface starports and other locations. 2020 has been an intense year for Elite Dangerous' fans, with the launch of the free Fleet Carriers update in June and the announcement of a new multi-arc player-driven narrative. These developments will culminate with the launch Elite Dangerous' most ambitious expansion yet, Odyssey, which will see players able to combine space flight with first-person on foot gameplay on light atmospheric worlds in early 2021. Elite Dangerous: Horizons will remain on sale on all platforms until October 26 to allow players a last chance to obtain the exclusive Horizon owner rewards, and then access to the Azure paint jobs for all 41 ships.