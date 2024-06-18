Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elsword

Elsword Shows Off New Character Lithia For Next Update

Gameforge has revealed what's coming in the latest update for Elsword, as you'll see a new character join the fray called Lithia.

Gameforge revealed new details about the next update coming to Elsword, as players will be getting a new character in the form of Lithia. You're basically getting an earth mage with this new character, as she'll have some new abilities and skills that don't act like everyone else, which is great to use against enemies. We have more details about her and the update on the way below, as we wait for a release date.

Lithia Joins Elsword

Lithia 's unique background and gameplay mechanics set her apart from other characters in Elsword. As the adoptive daughter of Felix and Joy, she learned the secrets of demon magic and honed her skills as an earth element mage. Her abilities are reflected in her names, which are references to gemstones and minerals, tying back to her origins and upbringing. In battle, Lithia utilizes a secondary resource gauge to harness the power of gemstones, enhancing the effects of her skills. Additionally, she possesses a unique skill that allows her to perform special maneuvers with her sling, adding an extra layer of strategy to her combat style. With intricately woven story quests and unique dungeons offering a challenging experience, Lithia 's journey is one players won't want to miss in the world of Elsword EU. With Lithia 's arrival comes a host of exciting new features and content updates:

Beyond the Rift: Explore the exclusive village of "Beyond the Rift," a hub tailored specifically for Lithia 's adventures. Uncover hidden memories and pieces of Lithia 's backstory as you progress through the game.

Explore the exclusive village of "Beyond the Rift," a hub tailored specifically for 's adventures. Uncover hidden memories and pieces of 's backstory as you progress through the game. Exclusive Dungeons: Dive into eight new dungeons accessible only to Lithia , each offering unique challenges and rewards.

Dive into eight new dungeons accessible only to , each offering unique challenges and rewards. Event Dungeons: Join Lithia in special event dungeons like the Belder Academy Library, Belder Academy Sports Festival, and more. Please note that some event dungeons are exclusive to Lithia .

Join in special event dungeons like the Belder Academy Library, Belder Academy Sports Festival, and more. Please note that some event dungeons are exclusive to . Quality of Life Improvements: Experience smoother gameplay with a range of quality-of-life changes designed to enhance the Elsword experience

