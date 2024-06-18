Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Elsword Shows Off New Character Lithia For Next Update

Gameforge has revealed what's coming in the latest update for Elsword, as you'll see a new character join the fray called Lithia.

Published
by
|
Comments

Gameforge revealed new details about the next update coming to Elsword, as players will be getting a new character in the form of Lithia. You're basically getting an earth mage with this new character, as she'll have some new abilities and skills that don't act like everyone else, which is great to use against enemies. We have more details about her and the update on the way below, as we wait for a release date.

Elsword Shows Off New Character Lithia For Next Update
Credit: Gameforge

Lithia Joins Elsword

Lithia's unique background and gameplay mechanics set her apart from other characters in Elsword. As the adoptive daughter of Felix and Joy, she learned the secrets of demon magic and honed her skills as an earth element mage. Her abilities are reflected in her names, which are references to gemstones and minerals, tying back to her origins and upbringing. In battle, Lithia utilizes a secondary resource gauge to harness the power of gemstones, enhancing the effects of her skills. Additionally, she possesses a unique skill that allows her to perform special maneuvers with her sling, adding an extra layer of strategy to her combat style. With intricately woven story quests and unique dungeons offering a challenging experience, Lithia's journey is one players won't want to miss in the world of Elsword EU. With Lithia's arrival comes a host of exciting new features and content updates:
  • Beyond the Rift: Explore the exclusive village of "Beyond the Rift," a hub tailored specifically for Lithia's adventures. Uncover hidden memories and pieces of Lithia's backstory as you progress through the game.
  • Exclusive Dungeons: Dive into eight new dungeons accessible only to Lithia, each offering unique challenges and rewards.
  • Event Dungeons: Join Lithia in special event dungeons like the Belder Academy Library, Belder Academy Sports Festival, and more. Please note that some event dungeons are exclusive to Lithia.
  • Quality of Life Improvements: Experience smoother gameplay with a range of quality-of-life changes designed to enhance the Elsword experience

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.