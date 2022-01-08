Embr Has Been Added To Xbox Games Pass This Week

Curve Digital and Muse Games revealed this week that they have officially released Embr onto Xbox Game Pass for people to check out. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a frantic firefighter title in which you are trying to put out fires and save people and property, with various modes to keep things interesting. Those who are already subscribed to GamePass can start their new careers as firefighters as we speak, as you'll be able to join forces with up to four players. Or you can head off on a solo career in the department trying to put out fires. You can check out a trailer for the new mode, Secret Hosr, down below, along with more info about it.

Head off to fight frantic fires, enjoy the crazy cooperative multiplayer, and rescue residents by throwing them to safety. If they miss the trampoline, well – there's always another burning building to save! What's more, the world of Embr is also about to get bigger for those homemade heroes who have been dousing the flames over the course of the last year. Rolling out today, the brand new 'Secret Hosr' multiplayer mode throws four Respondrs into even longer missions, with more clients, and dangerous explosives ticking down to destruction in need of disposal.

But there's more to Secret Hosr than meets the eye. For the first time, you'll be working against one of your teammates. A Hosr Agent has infiltrated your mission, and is working to undermine your mission. You'll have to keep your clients safe, the building secure, and the bombs defused. If you think you've figured out who's the saboteur amongst you, use your one time report to vote them out. But was that bomb detonation really intentional, or just a slip of the hands? Was that client murdered, or did they accidentally miss the trampoline? Can you spot innocent mistakes from intentional sabotage?