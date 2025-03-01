Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 Releases New Content Roadmap For 2025

New details have been released about Frostpunk 2's new content on the way, as they showed off a roadmap of plans for the rest of the year

Free major content update on May 8th will enhance city management mechanics.

Summer brings the highly anticipated Console Port for wider accessibility.

Autumn unveils the Spectrum DLC, expanding New London's narrative depth.

Indie game publisher 11 Bit Studios revealed their latest content roadmap for Frostpunk 2, giving players an idea of what to expect for the rest of 2025. Technically, they revealed a roadmap about three months ago with some tentative plans, but this time around, the map seems like it has more solid dates and ideas of what will be coming down the road. We have more info released by the team below as we look forward to seeing what new additions come to the game.

Frostpunk 2 – 2025 Content Roadmap

Since the fateful September past, our City has endured, prospered, and expanded its dominion. In pursuit of greater foresight, our vigilant expeditionists have charted a course through the treacherous frostland. As fresh intelligence reaches us, we are pleased to provide an update on their tireless endeavors. Most notably, through meticulous observation, our scouts have refined their estimations of when the waypoints—previously marked on the map—might be reached. Though the icy vastness remains unforgiving and whiteouts ever unpredictable, they now anticipate key milestones aligning with the changing seasons. These are as follows:

May 8th – A day to be remembered: a Free Major Content Update that will adjust the City's management, paying homage to the order established by the first New Londoners

– A day to be remembered: a that will adjust the City's management, paying homage to the order established by the first New Londoners Summer – A grand undertaking: the Console Port

– A grand undertaking: the Autumn – Reaching the Spectrum DLC, which may help us learn more about ourselves and the people of our great city in more ways than one…

Moreover, scouts report that the arrival of Spring shall bring significant developments for the people of New London. They have also urged the Administration to observe a day of reflection on April 24th, in honor of the seventh anniversary of our first great expedition—an endeavor once guided by a departed leader of unwavering resolve. May light forever grace their steadfast soul. As ever, the Administration owes its strength not merely to those who govern but to you, the citizens who shape our course. Your steadfast support, insights, and—indeed—your grievances are the very lifeblood of progress. A greater tomorrow is within reach, so long as we endure. We shall not falter, for The City Must Not Fall!

