Risk of Rain 2 Releases New Roadmap & Trailer For 2025 Content

Risk of Rain 2 has released a new roadmap, along with a brand-new video, detailing the launch of Version 2.0 and more content to come

Article Summary Explore Risk of Rain 2's exciting 2025 content roadmap and Version 2.0 trailer.

New developer notes detail three-phase updates starting with V1.3.5 release.

Patch V1.3.5 addresses various bugs and enhances gameplay experience.

See the latest fixes for elite spawn rates, boss fights, and multiplayer issues.

Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games have released a new set of developer notes and a video detailing upcoming content for Risk of Rain 2 going into version 2.0 and 2025 content. The team revealed the notes on Steam today, going over many of the new additions that will lead to the new series of content, including three different phases of updates following today's V1.3.5 release. Speaking of, we have more info on that below, as you can check out the video above going over the new content to come.

Risk of Rain 2 – V1.3.5

Resolved a player-reported issue that resulted in the spawn rate of elites being too high after stage 2.

The Mul-T Sentry skin has been tweaked to eliminate a small spike seen and reported by some players

Resolved a reported issue where the Voidling would not re-appear upon starting the second phase of its fight.

False Son would have trouble using his 'charged' attack if your attack speed became extremely high. This has been resolved, so resume printing syringes at your leisure.

As a connected client, some players reported that Seeker's Spirit Punch had a chance to collide twice with the enemy and deal double damage. That has now been addressed.

As a connected client, players reported that The False Son's Boss fight would sometimes not show certain animations. He's back to using those abilities properly.

Players reported that on a certain version of Aphelian Sanctuary, a mysterious floating tree would spawn. The tree has been returned to the ground where it belongs.

Players reported that the lightning on Prime Meridian would only ever target the Host in multiplayer sessions. The lightning will now attack everyone equally.

Platforms for The False Son's arena on Prime Meridian would sometimes not change for clients when moving between phases. They will now appear/disappear just as they would to the host.

Resolved a reported issue that led to players sometimes not properly spawning in when entering cross play sessions.

Players that use PlayStation controllers on PC reported to us that Xbox glyphs were being displayed instead. The correct glyphs will now be displayed.

As a connected client, players reported that sometimes The False Son's large boss health bar would not reappear after changing phases. It will now show back up for all players.

Resolved a reported issue with the Prismatic Trial leaderboard not displaying any times.

Players have reported a mysterious Xi Construct creature appearing in the new Aphelian Bulwark Ambry Variant. That monster has now been removed from the monster pool.

Addressed a reported issue where the affliction stacks that Tonic gave you would display a place-holder description.

Resolved an issue where – when fighting the False Son Boss with Artifact of Swarms – the Prime Meridian event achievement would unlock after only killing one of the bosses.

Players who attempted to join lobbies reported to us that sometimes it would just not allow them to join and not tell them why. An issue has been resolved that made certain error messages not appear when joining lobbies. The most common of those was not receiving a message when a crossplay-enabled user attempted to join one without crossplay enabled.

Resolved an issue that could sometimes trap players outside of The False Son's boss room upon being resurrected by Seeker.

When playing as Mul-T and using the Sentry skin, sometimes players would not receive the visual effect when frozen. You are once again able to turn Mul-T into an ice cube.

Resolved an issue players reported where applying bleed with Noxious Thorns could make monsters turn on each other and ignore the player.

Addressed another reported issue with Noxious Thorn where it would not correctly apply + 1 stack of another active debuff. It had sometimes only been applying its bleed stack.

Resolved an issue were using Sojourn, Eccentric Vase, or Volcanic Egg could lock you out of viewing the False Son fight into or teleporting up to the platform.

Players reported that the Wandering Vagrant's homing orbs could sometimes turn invincible. That issue should now be addressed.

