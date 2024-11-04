Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Empire Of The Ants, Tower Five

Empire Of The Ants Releases Brand-New Launch Trailer

Microids has released a brand-new trailer this morniong for Empire of the Ants, as the launch trailer accompanies the game's release

Developer Tower Five and publisher Microids have dropped a new trailer for Empire Of The Ants, as we get the launch trailer ahead of its release. This is basically the last sizzle reel for the game to get you interested in trying it out, as you'll encounter all sorts of wonder and dangers in the lives of eusocial insects. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be out on November 7, 2024.

Empire of the Ants

Experience an immersive journey and defend your lands through tactical and strategic battles in a microscopic world of epic proportions. Exploration, strategy, combat skills, and alliances with local wildlife will be key to emerge victorious from the many challenges lying ahead. Become 103,683rd, the Ant Savior: lead your colony, rebuild a home, protect it, make it prosper, and conquer new territories through different seasons.

Take part in an epic adventure – Take the role of a brave ant through a third-person view and explore unique abilities that can help you in battle and exploration.

Take the role of a brave ant through a third-person view and explore unique abilities that can help you in battle and exploration. A 3D real-time strategy game with progressive difficulty – The game offers an intuitive experience with tutorials for newcomers to learn RTS fundamentals while providing scalable difficulty and advanced mechanics for veteran players.

– The game offers an intuitive experience with tutorials for newcomers to learn RTS fundamentals while providing scalable difficulty and advanced mechanics for veteran players. Explore vast environments and meet the local wildlife – Empire of the Ants will invite players to sink their teeth into a photorealistic forest where they will meet and interact with other ants and forest dwellers throughout their journey.

– Empire of the Ants will invite players to sink their teeth into a photorealistic forest where they will meet and interact with other ants and forest dwellers throughout their journey. Immersive and photo-realistic – Unreal Engine 5 pushes the boundaries of photorealism – just look at the plants and wildlife!

– Unreal Engine 5 pushes the boundaries of photorealism – just look at the plants and wildlife! Narrative based on the seasons – The game features a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons and affects wildlife attributes such as speed, resistance, buffs, and more.

– The game features a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons and affects wildlife attributes such as speed, resistance, buffs, and more. Day and night environments – The maps in the game will also change depending on the time of day (day, night, dawn, and twilight).

