Enshrouded Receives 2024 Early Access Release Date

After having an amazing Steam Next Fest turnout for the demo, Enshrouded will be getting the Early Access treatment in January.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Games has confirmed that Enshrouded will be coming to Early Access in early 2024. The game is coming off a successful Steam Next Fest as one of the most downloaded demos of the October 2023 run, and they're aiming to capitalize on that with a limited version of the game, set to drop on January 24, 2024. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

"The laws of nature often say "survival of the fittest," to which Enshrouded is no exception. Though it might be described as a survival game that is not punishing, the challenge remains to stay alert and prepared for whatever might cross your path as you explore the ruined lands of those that came before. Players will start from next to nothing until they assemble their first Flame Altar, which will allow them to establish a respite from the harsh elements around them. Protecting against enemies and wildlife is essential; therefore, crafting weapons, clothing, and defenses should aid players on their quests. Fight your way through with simple weapons, at first, until the Blacksmith and several other legendary artisans have been awakened and invited back to your base to assist in forging more effective defenses and improving your character. See the first gameplay video on combat to unsheathe more details on weapons, fighting, and defense in Embervale."

"Weapons can certainly aid against beasts and foes, but not against the elements. Ensure survival with dwellings that offer buffs like Comfort, Warmth, and additional crafting options. More food recipes will be available at home than on the winding roads of Embervale; it's essential to grow, gather crops, cook foods to stock up on before, during, and after a long journey. When you begin building structures, widen your options by inviting other warriors (NPCs) to help. But don't forget to take a rest every now and then in a comfy bed (to varying degrees of comfiness). These simple pleasures create perks for the players, making exploration in the dangerous corners of the world of Enshrouded safer, and can make all the difference between life and death away from home. For a closer look at the building and terraforming, see our previous gameplay video in the pillar series."

