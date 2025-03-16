Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Hutan, Sidekick Games

Enter The Rainforest With The New Board Game Hutan

Can you make your rainforest the best ecosystem against other players? Build your own habitat with the latest board game, Hutan

Article Summary Create a thriving rainforest ecosystem and compete with others in the board game Hutan by The Op Games.

Grow trees and attract iconic animals like the orangutan and Sumatran tiger through strategic flower placement.

Enjoy nine engaging rounds as you aim to become the ultimate conservationist and winner in Hutan.

Inspired by nature, Hutan emphasizes the beauty and importance of preserving rainforest ecosystems.

Tabletop publisher The Op Games, along with Sidekick Games, has released a brand-new original IP, as they take you to the rainforest with their latest title Hutan. Inspired by the Indonesian word for "rainforest," the game is designed so that players learn to cultivate their ecosystem within the jungle, attracting wildlife and working to make the most thriving habitat against other players. The game is out now for $40, as we have more details about it and a couple of quotes from the designers.

Hutan

In Hutan, players work to nurture their rainforest by planting sprouts and flowers, which grow into towering trees throughout the game. As these trees flourish, they create the ideal conditions for some of the world's most iconic and endangered rainforest animals to appear—including the orangutan, Sumatran tiger, Rhinoceros hornbill, Cassowary, and Sumatran rhino. Played over nine engaging rounds, Hutan challenges players to strategically select flower cards from a shared market and carefully place them into their rainforest. Matching flowers allows trees to grow, and when a forest area is fully developed, a magnificent animal arrives to claim its habitat. At the end of the game, the player who has cultivated the richest rainforest and attracted the most animals will emerge as the ultimate conservationist and winner of Hutan. Each game of HUTAN includes:

16 Rainforest Boards

130 Flowers

64 Trees

15 Animals

1 Pangolin Token

70 Flower Cards

24 Ecosystem Cards

"Hutan is a celebration of nature's beauty and the delicate balance of our rainforests," said Daniel Skjold Pedersen, Hutan Game Designer. "We're excited to offer players a game that is not only fun and strategic but also highlights the importance of preserving these incredible ecosystems and the wildlife that call them home."

"Through the art, I wanted to capture the rich textures, vibrant colors, and diverse wildlife that make these ecosystems so special. Every element from the trees, flowers, and animals were illustrated to evolve a sense of wonder and connection to nature," said Vince Dutrait, Hutan artist.

