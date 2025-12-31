Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Video Games | Tagged: Coin Crew Games, Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School Has Released a New Demo

You can play a free demo for Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School right now on Steam as the team continues to work on the puzzle sequel

Article Summary Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School demo is now free to play on Steam, offering a sneak peek at new puzzles.

This sequel introduces the first open world escape room experience with a mysterious campus to explore.

Enjoy expanded co-op options with online and local splitscreen, plus a new No-Timer Mode for relaxed play.

Uncover a dark school mystery, meet new professors, and tackle inventive escape rooms in a fresh campaign.

Developer Coin Crew Games and publisher iam8bit have launched a new free demo for their upcoming game, Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School. The demo offers up a small piece of the opening part of the game, as you experience what the new school curriculum is like in the first challenges to hit your desk. Enjoy the trailer here showing off a small taste of it, as the demo is available right now on Steam.

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School

Welcome to Escape Academy, the world's foremost clandestine educator in the art of Escape. Whether you're a returning student or a new pupil, you've come to the right place. Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School evolves the escape room format of the first game into a whole new GENRE: This is the first open world escape room game, and it's available right in the comfort of your own home. Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School features an all-new campaign boasting handcrafted, best-in-class escape rooms built by our team of veteran puzzle designers. But unlike real-life escape rooms, the puzzles in Escape Academy aren't bound by those stuffy safety regulations: Spiked ceilings? Check. 100 foot drops? Check. And, most-dreaded of all… Final exams? Double check. The curriculum here at the Academy is equal parts life-threatening and wacky, because what better way to learn than while confronting one's mortality.

The campus is one big puzzle room. Between classes, explore a sprawling, secret-filled hub with mysterious passageways, hidden tunnels, and dangerous traps. Or chill out with your pals and take in all the *vibes* that student life has to offer. Whatever the case, the Academy's your new home away from home. Escaping with a friend has never been this fun. Escape Academy 2 features both online and splitscreen couch co-op support. And thanks to the new optional No-Timer Mode, students of all backgrounds can puzzle at their preferred pace.

Escape Academy 2's all-new story has something for new and returning players alike! You'll discover a dark mystery surrounding the school's founding, leading to shocking new revelations about the very nature of The Academy. Connect with new teachers and familiar faces from the first game with an expanded curriculum offering character driven-storylines and puzzle-stuffed side quests! We've rebuilt the look of Escape Academy for the sequel, featuring new environments, tons of details, and even some snazzy new getups for our professors and pupils. Plus, evil genius DJ Doseone is back with a sick round of fresh beats to chill and study to. The all-new OST provides the perfect audio background for puzzling. So whatcha waiting for? It's time to go…Back 2 School!

