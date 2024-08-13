Posted in: eSports, Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT Group

ESL FACEIT Group Pen New Partnership Deal With Logitech

It should come as no surprise that ESL FACEIT Group have worked out a new partnership deal with Logitech for future events

Article Summary ESL FACEIT Group announces new partnership with Logitech for future esports events and tournaments.

Logitech G products will be the official gear for players, showcased in major tournaments and onstage events.

Partnership launches at Intel Extreme Masters in Cologne and extends to several key ESL tournaments in 2024.

Professional-grade Logitech G PRO Series gear featured in ESL Pro League, ESL Challenger, and ESL Impact circuits.

ESL FACEIT Group announced this past week that they've worked out a new deal with Logitech to have them be a part of multiple events as a sponsor. As you might expect from a deal like this, you'll see the company's line of Logitech G products featured as the official gear being used by players on stage, as well as seeing their branding, ads, and more throughout several tournaments. We have more details from the announcement below as they are currently featured in the Intel Extreme Masters happening right now, leading into Gamescom.

ESL FACEIT Group x Logitech

Featuring Logitech G's exclusive technology for peak professional performance, the professional-grade peripherals designed to provide the accuracy and sensitivity that matters most in professional play includes the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse and Logitech G PRO X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard. The new partnership launches at Intel Extreme Masters in Cologne, Germany, on August 7-18, and will showcase Logitech G PRO Series equipment used by some of the best esports athletes competing onstage in front of thousands of fans. In addition to the tournament, professional players will also highlight Logitech G PRO Series gear at the following tournaments and circuits:

All Intel Extreme Masters tournaments, including the upcoming IEM Cologne in Cologne, Germany, and IEM Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in October 2024.

ESL Pro League Season 20, the world's biggest Counter-Strike league, taking place in St. Julian's, Malta, in September 2024.

ESL Challenger and ESL Challenger League competitions, which provide a platform for aspiring teams to prove themselves as world-class teams, and with its integration within the ESL Pro Tour, further strengthen their position in Counter-Strike. The partnership extends to ESL Challenger League Season 48 taking place online and to ESL Challenger comeptition in Atlanta, USA in October; and Katowice in November 2024.

ESL Impact Season 6, the all-women Counter-Strike circuit, culminating at Live Global Finals at DreamHack Stockholm in Sweden.

