Etrange Overlord Confirmed For Late March Launch

Check out the latest trailer for the game Etrange Overlord, as the game will be released for PC and consoles in late March

Article Summary Etrange Overlord launches on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in late March from Nippon Ichi Software.

Play as Étrange von Rosenburg, wrongly executed and seeking to conquer hell in a musical action RPG adventure.

Battle with unique revolving lane mechanics, gather quirky allies, and enjoy vibrant multiplayer action.

Experience humor, heart, and musical numbers from the creator of Disgaea and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure!

Nippon Ichi Software has revealed the official release date for Etrange Overlord, as players will be able to get the game in late March. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a musical action-adventure title where you have been falsely accused of killing the king and are executed for it. Now you find yourself in hell, with only one thing to do: take over the place for yourself. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will arrive on PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on March 26.

Etrange Overlord

Falsely accused of assassinating the king, Étrange von Rosenburg is swiftly executed—only to find herself in hell! What's a sweets-loving daughter of the duke to do? Why, take the place over, of course! Experience a tale of humor and heart in this frenetic action RPG from Sohei Niikawa, creator of Disgaea and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure! Take advantage of the unique revolving lane mechanic that sends items, buffs, and even characters circling around the map.

As you progress through the story, you'll be able to challenge action-packed stages with your friends in the separate, 2-4 player multiplayer mode! Indulge Étrange in her insatiable need for sweets in order to reap rewards of temporary buffs and bonuses. The gorgeous character designs brought to life by legendary illustrator Shinichiro Otsuka are sure to delight as Étrange and her many, many allies ride, fight, and even sing their way across hell. This is one musical odyssey you won't want to miss!

Shoot, dodge, and slash your way across the battlefield in fast-paced action RPG gameplay, featuring a unique lane mechanic that sends items, power ups, and even your characters revolving around the stage! Then enjoy the frenetic gameplay with up to four friends in the multiplayer mode! Living Your Best Afterlife: Just because you're in hell doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself! Follow Étrange as she tries to live her best life no matter the circumstances in a far-reaching story with plenty of laughs, heart, and musical numbers!

