EVE Echoes 2nd Anniversary Adds New Expansion

NetEase Games and CCP Games are celebrating the second anniversary of EVE Echoes with a brand new expansion called The Sleeper. This is the biggest expansion for the game to date as they bring in a brand new enemy called The Sleepers, which comes with an all-new gameplay and build-up system revolving around them. There's also a new event in the game and a brand new theme song for the title, all of which you can experience right now as soon as you update the game. Here's the finer notes of what you can expect to see.

New Enemy: The Sleepers Have Returned – The Sleepers is an ancient race once believed to be extinct thousands of years ago. However, the truth is that they were sowing the seeds for future awakening in every corner of the universe over time. The Centrals, designed to support all the Sleepers inside, awoke from a long sleep. No specific reason for this sleep was recorded in the database. Now, it is calling for the New Eden, with its desire to last in the universe.

The Sleepers is an ancient race once believed to be extinct thousands of years ago. However, the truth is that they were sowing the seeds for future awakening in every corner of the universe over time. The Centrals, designed to support all the Sleepers inside, awoke from a long sleep. No specific reason for this sleep was recorded in the database. Now, it is calling for the New Eden, with its desire to last in the universe. New Gameplay: Team Up For Dormant Realm – EVE Echoes players can team up to take part in a brand new challenge, the Dormant Realm, in which they will decide which fleet they want to join and work together to take on powerful PvE bosses, with higher difficulty levels offering greater rewards. The Dormant Realm offers a great way for players to get new item – Implants.

EVE Echoes players can team up to take part in a brand new challenge, the Dormant Realm, in which they will decide which fleet they want to join and work together to take on powerful PvE bosses, with higher difficulty levels offering greater rewards. The Dormant Realm offers a great way for players to get new item – Implants. New Build-up System: Implants – Implants are props for the sleepers to carry memories, behaviors, and methods of combat. Now the awakened sleepers have joined New Eden with implants. Players can decide their own evolutionary direction by using cybernetic Implants to improve combat capabilities. Implants can provide players with up to 12 different abilities and let them determine their future growth in New Eden. Image

Implants are props for the sleepers to carry memories, behaviors, and methods of combat. Now the awakened sleepers have joined New Eden with implants. Players can decide their own evolutionary direction by using cybernetic Implants to improve combat capabilities. Implants can provide players with up to 12 different abilities and let them determine their future growth in New Eden. Image New Event: The Voyage Ceremony – The voyage ceremony will formally begin on August 19th! This will be a historic moment for New Eden to commemorate the great feat of human voyages. All participating players can parade through the celebration venue, showing all players the personality and strength of their corporations. The Voyage Ceremony will be livestreamed on Youtube where a massive fleet of ships form a parade that march together through the space of EVE Echoes.

The voyage ceremony will formally begin on August 19th! This will be a historic moment for New Eden to commemorate the great feat of human voyages. All participating players can parade through the celebration venue, showing all players the personality and strength of their corporations. The Voyage Ceremony will be livestreamed on Youtube where a massive fleet of ships form a parade that march together through the space of EVE Echoes. New Theme Song: "Beyond The Sky" – The 2nd anniversary of EVE Echoes will be celebrated with a theme song "Beyond The Sky", which has been released on all music platforms. The song commemorates the history of human creation of New Eden after the collapse of the EVE gate, and tells the story of finding the truth from ancient history and creating a legend in the endless starry sky.