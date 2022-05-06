EVE Fanfest 2022 Reveals "New Era" For EVE Online

CCP Games make a pretty bold statement at the beginning of EVE Fanfest 2022 this week as they declared a new era of EVE Online is on the way. Some key points that were touched upon today include the introduction of Arcs, where players will be able to shape their own storyline within the game through the four cornerstone empires and storytelling events that will happen on a regular basis. The player experience is getting an upgrade with the AIR Career program, which will help you choose your own path in the game. Microsoft Excel is being integrated into the game so you can do data exporting for day-to-day operations as you see fit. And finally, the game will be getting a massive overhaul shortly which will include upgraded audio, visuals, structure, and more to help carry it for the next decade. We have more info from he team on these items below.

As part of CCP's ongoing efforts to enhance EVE Online's new player experience, Capsuleers taking their first steps in New Eden can soon enroll in the AIR Career Program. The AIR Career Program is an initiative that helps players choose one of EVE's four distinctive career paths: Explorer, Industrialist, Enforcer, or Soldier of Fortune and presents tailored recommendations from the endless possibilities of EVE Online. Arcs will enable Capsuleers to build stronger ties with their home Empires through dynamic storylines and events, giving players more power to shape New Eden's living universe. Players can expect improvements to Factional Warfare, infrastructure, and more as arc updates are released, adding further value to player roles and interactions in New Eden. CCP will release more information about EVE's first narrative-driven arc in the coming months. Through the Microsoft partnership, EVE players can add a JavaScript API in Excel to seamlessly export data from EVE Online. Excel feature compatibility will help players access and calculate everything from profit margins to battle strategy, making day-to-day EVE operations easier to execute. The Microsoft integration is another step toward CCP's goal of making the MMO more accessible for both casual and seasoned players. More information about the Microsoft partnership will be available later this year. CCP is modernizing EVE Online for the next decade with these additional updates currently in development: Audio and visual overhauls, including high-resolution nebulae, increased Levels of Detail (LOD) on all in-game models, and improved particle VFX.

Significant improvements to the user interface and explorations into a 3D HUD.

Addition of Structure SKINs, allowing players to customize their buildings in New Eden.