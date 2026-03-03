Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Fanfest, EVE Fanfest 2026

EVE Fanfest 2026 Reveals "The Blood Tome" For This Year's Event

EVE Fanfest 2026 has a brand new addition coming to this year's event, as organizers have revealed The Blood Tome experience

Article Summary EVE Fanfest 2026 introduces The Blood Tome, a unique community-driven archival project.

Attendees can volunteer a finger-prick blood sample to be used in ink for The Capsuleer Edda manuscript.

The project ensures participant anonymity and follows strict medical and ethical guidelines.

Two vellum manuscripts will be created, preserving EVE Online's culture for institutions and exhibitions.

CCP Games has revealed a brand-new voluntary experience coming to EVE Fanfest 2026, as they have unveiled their plans for something they're calling The Blood Tome. The team has described this as a "cultural and archival project" dedicated to preserving the history of their sci-fi MMO, EVE Online, which will be compiled into a physical manuscript called The Capsuleer Edda. Those who attened the event can register to donate a finger-prick-sized blood sample to the project, as it will be incorporated into the ink used on select pages of the manuscript. Kind of like the KISS comic book from 1977, where all four members of the band had their blood mixed into the printing ink. We have more details below as you can register to participate on this website, which will end on April 2, 2026.

EVE Fanfest 2026 – The Blood Tome

The Blood Tome combines commissioned writing, professional calligraphy, archival vellum, historically grounded ink-making, and symbolic participation, with materials chosen for longevity. Two archival master vellum manuscripts are planned: one intended for permanent institutional custody, and one designed for controlled exhibition and museum travel. The project is guided by leading expertise in blood biology and developed under professional medical oversight and ethical guidance, ensuring that this tribute to New Eden's community is both scientifically sound and culturally enduring.

Registered participants will have one finger pricked at EVE Fanfest 2026, administered on-site by trained staff operating under licensed clinical supervision. The sterilization, pooling, and treatment process will be conducted by deCODE genetics. Material contributions will be collected and applied to sterile filter paper before being pooled into a single composite mixture. The pooled material will then be treated to neutralize infectious agents before being incorporated into ink.

All contributions are combined into a single shared material, ensuring anonymity by design and reflecting the spirit of collective authorship. The pooled material contains intermixed DNA fragments and is incorporated into historically grounded archival ink as a symbolic element of the manuscript and this broader cultural preservation initiative.

