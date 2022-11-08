EVE: Uprising Officially Launches Into EVE Online Today

CCP Games have officially launched their latest content update to EVE Online as players can now experience EVE: Uprising. Players will be able to see a brand new experience as the team has given the game a bit of an upgrade all-around, along with a ton of new content added to the mix as you have several ships to choose from and a new sense of personalization to the game. We got notes from the developers below of what's been added and changed this time around, along with an introduction video. All you need to do is update the game and check it out today.

"The future of war rests in the hands of New Eden's capsuleers with a combat-intense update to Factional Warfare (FW). As battle lines are drawn, players can use new Frontline and Advantage features within FW to focus their efforts towards key, emerging conflicts where history will be written once more. With three operational states (Frontlines, Command Operations or Rearguard), systems now provide a range of rewards dependent on their proximity to enemy territory as well as gameplay properties which affect the field of battle. By conquering enemy territory, the Advantage feature allows players to give their chosen faction an edge in the warzone; from building propaganda structures to completing system-based activities, the more involved your faction is the greater the victory. As FW evolves, players will see the battlefield of New Eden pose new challenges, threats and unexpected consequences."

"Unlocking a bright future for personalization through the new Paragon Corporation, pilots can add a variety of alliance and corporation emblems to decorate their ships and fly their colors via the first phase of the Heraldry system. Players interested in displaying their alliance or corporation emblems on hulls can locate Paragon Corporation agents at designated stations throughout EVE Online's busiest trade systems. Emblems are obtained via an exchange system, where players submit crafted hulls for their emblem of choice. In anticipation of the war to come, empires have ramped up their innovation on the production line. Eager pilots can now build hulls for new destroyers and dreadnaughts across each empire, totaling 8 new ships in addition to the 8 frigates and battlecruisers released last month. You can admire your ships in new visually-immersive hangars within certain player-owned structures, showcasing a new level of graphical fidelity for EVE Online."