EVE Vanguard Announces Limited-Time Event "Groundbreak"

EVE Vanguard has a new event taking place during Thanksgiving, with the high-stakes 9v9 limited-time event Groundbreak starts on Thursday

Engage in 9v9 battles, align with factions, and capture artillery cannons for orbital bombardment in New Eden.

Experience a persistent universe where every victory influences planetary zones and player-driven conflicts.

Build your arsenal with Blueprint Fragments, gather resources, and shape your character's development.

CCP Games have launched a brand new event in EVE Vanguard, as the new limited-time event Groundbreak is currently underway. During the event, you'll choose a faction and capture artillery cannons, which you'll then use to bombard enemy fleets while influencing territory control in EVE Online's space battles. We have more info about the event below as it will run from November 28 until December 9.

EVE Vanguard – Groundbreak

In YC126.11.28: Groundbreak, players will join live insurgencies that reach from ground to orbit, shaping the future of New Eden. With every deployment, you have the chance to align with a faction of your choice and dive into intense 9v9 battles, capturing artillery cannons to bombard enemy fleets from the surface. Each victory strengthens your side's grip on planetary zones in EVE Online, driving opposition forces out of contested airspace and having a real-time impact on the ongoing war in the cluster.

EVE Vanguard will redefine the MMO FPS genre by offering a deep, persistent universe where player actions have lasting consequences. Set in the same universe as EVE Online, players become elite mercenaries whose ground operations directly influence the massive player-driven conflicts taking place in space above. With a vision for no server resets and true persistence at launch, every deployment, resource gathered, and battle fought will contribute to the ever-evolving narrative of New Eden.

Choose your playstyle in a persistent universe where every action matters. Focus on combat, resource gathering, or strategic operations – all contributing to a single, shared universe. Take on diverse contracts, including Contraband operations, Secure Salvage missions, and Mining Rights disputes in an ever-evolving environment. Master the Warzone: Deploy to multiple planet types, each with unique environmental challenges and strategic opportunities. Participate in 9v9 insurgency battles between Pirate and Empire forces, controlling Orbital Cannons to influence territory control and resource availability across New Eden. Your victories and defeats permanently shape the battlefield landscape.

Deploy to multiple planet types, each with unique environmental challenges and strategic opportunities. Participate in 9v9 insurgency battles between Pirate and Empire forces, controlling Orbital Cannons to influence territory control and resource availability across New Eden. Your victories and defeats permanently shape the battlefield landscape. Build Your Arsenal: Collect Blueprint Fragments and acquire new equipment designs from the Blueprint Market. Scavenge resources during deployments to manufacture Weapon Chipsets and gear, creating a persistent progression system where every deployment strengthens your capabilities. All manufactured items and progress carry forward, enabling long-term character development.

