Evercade Announced Tomb Raider Collection On The Way

Evercade and Crystal Dynamics have partnered up to produce the first of a Tomb Raider Collection series to their consoles.

Evercade announced today they have partnered with Crystal Dynamics to bring the original Tomb Raider games over to their consoles. This is basically a direct port onto a cartridge for their specific line of items, as you'll be able to play the first three games in the series in one solid collection. What's more, the size of these games has pushed the company to introduce the new Giga Cart, a cartridge that can hold a bigger capacity for titles such as these. We have more info on the collection for you below, along with info on the new Giga Cart, as the collection will go up for pre-order on April 30 for $25, with an eventual release sometime this July.

A legend begins! Tomb Raider Collection 1 for Evercade includes the first three published adventures of the world's most famous acrobatic archaeologist, including Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider II Starring Lara Croft, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft!

Tomb Raider: Tomb Raider brings Lara Croft's first published adventure to Evercade. Delve into unexplored ruins in search of a mystical artefact, but beware of ancient traps, perilous environments and the local wildlife!

Tomb Raider brings Lara Croft's first published adventure to Evercade. Delve into unexplored ruins in search of a mystical artefact, but beware of ancient traps, perilous environments and the local wildlife! Tomb Raider II Starring Lara Croft: Tomb Raider II comes to Evercade, chronicling Lara Croft's globetrotting quest for the Dagger of Xian. Visit the Great Wall of China, the canals of Venice, the mountains of Tibet and even the ocean floor in search of the truth behind the legend.

Tomb Raider II comes to Evercade, chronicling Lara Croft's globetrotting quest for the Dagger of Xian. Visit the Great Wall of China, the canals of Venice, the mountains of Tibet and even the ocean floor in search of the truth behind the legend. Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft: In Tomb Raider III for Evercade, Lara Croft sets off on another adventure around the world, this time taking in the jungles of India, islands in the South Pacific, the deserts of Nevada, the streets of London and even the frozen wastes of Antarctica.

Giga Cart

Giga Cart is a new type of cartridge we are making that is designed specifically for larger and more modern retro games, mostly originally released on CD. This new cartridge type will be identical in size and shape to your existing carts but will internally have a larger capacity to bring you these more demanding titles. We've always been honest with our community and they've always been honest with us. For us to produce a larger cart would mean a higher development and release cost, and the Evercade community has always been open to this if the reasoning behind it was so that they get more from the collection in the quality of the games provided. We believe we've found the right balance with Giga Cart.

