Evercade Announces Two New Arcade Collections For Jaleco & Gaelco

Evercade has revealed two new retro game collections on the way as they will release sets for both Jaleco and Gaelco titles. The two collections, which you see below, will be released for the console this July, each one with its own set of classics. Jaleco Arcade 1 will feature eight arcade titles from the Japanese publisher, while Gaelco Arcade 2 will bring out six more games developed in Spain. You can read more about both titles below.

Evercade: Jaleco Arcade 1

Jaleco is one of Japan's most famous game publishers when it comes to international recognition, especially in the United States where it operated a local office until 1993. From multiple games on 8-bit and 16-bit consoles, the publisher also made a great name for itself in arcades. Bringing about some formative experiences for many and some great arcade-to-home conversions, this collection focuses on games that you wouldn't see grace the home console market, whilst also bringing what many consider to be definitive versions of their favourite titles. It also brings a bit more focus on Evercade's expanding range of shooters and multiplayer platform games. Previously Evercade has released a selection of home console greats from Jaleco and we're delighted to bring some of these Arcade classics to our systems in a physical release.

Evercade: Gaelco Arcade 2

A feast of hidden treats for many and a source of great nostalgia for others, the Spanish arcade great is back with even more fun titles, many of which see their first-ever release outside of an arcade in this collection. The collection brings two sequels, two sports titles, and a puzzle game, alongside what many consider to be Gaelco's defining platform title. Like the collection before it, the Gaelco games are the interest of many arcade connoisseurs but have been difficult to emulate correctly due to many security measures placed within the arcade boards of the time. It's only in the last few years that incredibly clever and passionate groups and individuals have managed to get these titles running as they would have been originally experienced and we've been delighted to be working with them in bringing this collection to Evercade and helping to preserve these games and allow the public to re-discover their favourites.