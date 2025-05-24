Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everdeep Aurora

Everdeep Aurora Confirms Participation In June's Steam Next Fest

Everdeep Aurora will have a free demo available for Steam Next Fest, set to take place in mid-June, offering an early build of the game

Play as Shell, a young feline searching underground for her missing mother after a meteor shower.

Engage in narrative-driven exploration, puzzle-solving, and meet quirky underground characters.

Inspired by 16-bit classics, enjoy pixel art, shifting soundtracks, and impactful choices shaping the journey.

Indie game developer Nautilus Games and publisher Ysbryd Games announced that Everdeep Aurora will be a part of Steam Next Fest with a free demo next month. In case you haven't checked this game out yet, you play a young feline child named Shell who starts digging into the underground as an apocalyptic meteor shower has forced everyone below the surface. In the process, her mother has gone missing and you must go deeper into the Everdeep to find her. We saw this game back at PAX West 2024 and thought it was an absolute delight and very cute to play. The game will have a free demo to play during Steam Nesxt Fest, running from June 9-16, offering up what we assume will be the same demo from PAX, only cleaned up a bit. You can see more in the initial trailer and and more details below.

Everdeep Aurora

An ongoing apocalyptic meteor shower has forced the world's population to settle underground. As Shell, a feline child who awakens to find her mother missing, you will drill downward into the depths to discover a hidden subterranean world and its inhabitants: tormented creatures with an uncertain past. This narrative exploration and platform game inspired by 16-bit aesthetics will take you back to the simplicity and excitement of the classics of that era. There's a vibrant and dynamic world to explore, and lots of peculiar characters to meet and varied puzzles to solve. Will you discover the secrets hidden in the Everdeep?

As you descend, your decisions determine Shell's route through the depths, from secret caverns to sprawling underground dwellings.

Encounter characters along the way with unique personalities and, sometimes, optional side quests.

Atmospheric pixel art and an evocative soundtrack, with palettes and musical themes shifting from one location to the next.

