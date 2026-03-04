Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everhood Hunters, Foreign Gnomes

Everhood Hunters Announces As Latest Entry In The Series

Everhood Hunters has been announced this week, as the latest entry in the franchise is in the work for a release sometime in 2027

Article Summary Everhood Hunters announced for Steam and Nintendo Switch, launching in 2027 with co-op play.

Play as one of four unique characters, each with their own playstyle in a rhythmic roguelite adventure.

Engage in musical battles with 70 new soundtrack compositions and fan-favorite Everhood tracks.

Team up to solve riddles, face surreal foes, and climb weekly leaderboards in the Everhood universe.

Indie game developers Chris Nordgren and Jordi Roca, with publisher Foreign Gnomes, have revealed the latest entry in the Everhood series with Everhood Hunters. This particular entry incorporated co-op into the musically-charged roguelite title, as you can work with a friend to take out foes using an array of abilities. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here from today's announcement, as the game is being planned for Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2027.

Everhood Hunters

So, there are those who think they have what it takes to be a hunter? No matter. The truth will come out soon enough. Pick from four different characters, each bringing bespoke playstyles to the table, and engage in musical battles and offensive beat-downs set to an electric soundtrack comprised of 70 new compositions as well as fan-favorites from Everhood and Everhood 2. Think things sound a little too familiar? Oh, ho, ho — how naive, little hunter!

Team up with a friend to embark on a roguelite adventure set in the Everhood universe to seal the root of all evil by solving riddles. Navigate winding paths filled with battles, rewards, shops, rest points, elite encounters, and other mysterious events unknown to even the PR firm writing this press release. Go toe-to-toe with surreal adversaries and work together side-by-side to climb to the top of weekly leaderboards. Jump to the beat of life's rhythmic river and dodge a stream of musical energy flying in the face of existence. Gather enough energy uninterrupted to unleash a powerful counterattack, increasing in damage with each note stored. Collect enemy souls to unlock new items and equipment, and transform every run into its own nugget of reality nestled in the Everhood world forever.

"In so many ways, this is the game we always wanted to make," said Chris Nordgren, co-founder of Foreign Gnomes. "Jordi and I learned so much about ourselves while working together over the years, and all our mechanical ideas formed into something bigger than either of us could imagine. It's not just the battles we've refined; the whole spirit of Everhood's surreal storytelling thrives in Everhood Hunters. We can't wait to see you all take on the universe together."

