Posted in: Darkpaw Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everquest

EverQuest Reveals More Plans For The Game's 25th Anniversary

Darkpaw Games has revealed a little more info about how the intend to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the game EverQuest.

Article Summary EverQuest celebrates its 25th Anniversary with special in-game events starting April 1.

All players can receive a 50% XP bonus and a unique Royal Silver Crown.

All-Access Members get extra perks like a Darkpaw Torch Ornament and more.

New quests, missions, and raids added, plus un-vaulting of Past Heritage Crates.

Over the past few months, Darkpaw Games has been teasing what they intend to do for the 25th Anniversary of EverQuest. This morning, the team revealed more of what they have in store for players to both obtain just by logging in, as well as objects and events you can have and be a part of as part of the festivities. Including a new crown and torch, special crates, and more. We have the rundown from the devs for you here as the content goes live starting on April 1.

EverQuest 25th Anniversary

All players will receive the following:

50% bonus to experience gains! (Bonus ends on April 1, 2024, at 1:00 a.m. PDT.)

A Royal Silver Crown for all your characters. (One per character; available until April 20, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. PDT.)

Royal Silver Crown

All-Access Members will also receive the following:

A Darkpaw Torch Ornament for all your characters. (One per character; available until April 20, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. PDT.)

A Level 100 Heroic Character (One per account; available until April 20, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. PDT)

A Goblet of Adventure II (One per account; available until April 20, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. PDT.)

Darkpaw Torch Ornament

Quests: Alta the Frightened has seen things that simply shouldn't be. They offer the quest Chasing What's Not Real in Crescent Reach. Ghrald McMannus in Katta Castellum has a vested interest in figuring it out, offering Chasing Madness.

Alta the Frightened has seen things that simply shouldn't be. They offer the quest Chasing What's Not Real in Crescent Reach. Ghrald McMannus in Katta Castellum has a vested interest in figuring it out, offering Chasing Madness. Mission: Continuing Ghrald McMannus' investigations leads adventurers into Reflections of You, starting from Katta Castellum.

Continuing Ghrald McMannus' investigations leads adventurers into Reflections of You, starting from Katta Castellum. Raid: Speak with Ghrald McMannus to force an end to the madness in the event Inner Turmoil.

Gaius Lucianus

All the quests and the mission that was added last year.

Looking for adventures over level 100? Some of the earlier top hits included Sailor Twift with her Riveting Tales. Don't have time to help spread Unity among the Gnolls? Head to the Plane of Knowledge and speak with Maitreya, the Maître D'. He needs some help making a Fancy Feast.

Not quite up to level 100+ quests? Don't worry; there are a bunch of lower-level quests. If you are not ready to head out for summer, stop by Geia Korrel and head back to school with School Supplies. Or if helping a lovesick Iksar is more to your liking, speak with an Emissary of Erollisi in the Plane of Knowledge.

No EverQuest party is complete without eating some delicious Platinum Anniversary Cake in scenic locations. While you're out in the world adventuring, take the time to explore all the years of anniversary content.

Past Heritage Crates

Lastly, we are also un-vaulting the EverQuest Past Heritage Crates. You can find these Heritage crates on the Marketplace from now until April 1, 2024, 1:00 a.m. PDT.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!