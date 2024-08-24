Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Rockfish Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everspace 2, Gamescom 2024

Everspace 2 Announces Titans DLC at Gamescom 2024

Rockfish Games announced an all-new addition to Everspace 2 at Gamescom 2024, as the Titans DLC will be released next month

Article Summary Rockfish Games reveals the Titans DLC for Everspace 2 at Gamescom 2024, releasing September 16.

New DLC includes two storylines: Dreadnought and Leviathan, featuring the largest encounters in the series.

Dreadnought storyline involves tracking and battling a massive Outlaw ship in multi-stage boss battles.

Leviathan storyline takes players into the Khaït Nebula, offering unique, repeatable encounters with legendary creatures.

Indie game developer and publisher Rockfish Games revealed a new DLC during Gamescom 2024 coming to Everspace 2, as players will soon encounter Titans. The game will be getting two massive additions in this DLC, as each one comes with its own specific storyline, which will be available on September 16. What's more, the team has also released the Everspace 2 Supporter Pack with an assortment of ship cosmetic options available for fans who really want to buy it and customize the hell out of their ships. We have more details and a trailer for the DLC here.

Everspace 2: Titans

Everspace 2: Titans introduces two new storylines for pilots to experience during the course of Everspace 2—Dreadnought and Leviathan. These adventures offer unique, repeatable experiences, with two of the largest encounters the Everspace series has to offer so far. In Dreadnought, survivors of Outlaw raids speak of a ship unlike any they've ever seen before. Join a group of freelancers hired to track and defeat this titanic threat and prepare to engage in the biggest battles in the Everspace series so far. Test your skills and ship loadout in gigantic, multi-stage boss battles designed to push pilots to their limits and grant massive rewards. In Leviathan, rumored sightings of the legendary creature have spread amongst the fortune seekers of Cluster 34.

Venture deep into the Khaït Nebula to discover the truth of these massive creatures. Not all that is swallowed is lost—treasures are said to lay deep inside the bowels of these beasts. Discover new enemies, traps, puzzles, and resources while exploring the procedurally generated innards of these space-faring creatures—no two are the same! In addition to new storylines, Everspace 2: Titans adds new item sets, legendaries, catalysts, consumables, and more to discover as pilots fight for their lives. The DLC will be available for $14.99.

