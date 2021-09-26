Evertried Receives An Official Release Date For PC & Consoles

DANGEN Entertainment along with developers Lunic Games and Danilo Domingues revealed when their latest game, Evertried, will be released. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a tactical rogue-lite set in the afterlife where you've taken on the role of a fallen warrior. Your job is to ascend a mysterious tower filled with enemies with turn-based combat, using your skills and wits about you to beat every level and come out on top. But what lies at the top of that tower? Is it truly a reward or your destiny, or something else entirely? You can find the answers to those questions when the game is released on October 21st.

In a world of unflinching order, The Tower is the beacon for lost souls that cannot be assigned to either eternal penitence or the afterlife. Its purpose is to provide lost souls the opportunity to prove their fate by climbing to the very top as a way of peregrinating.

Without a clear memory of what happened, you know one thing: You did not prove your worth while alive. Through your first steps in The Tower, you are faced with a mindless beast, a wolf-like creature that looks aggressive and confused. As it rushes to attack you, you find an eerie Scythe and slay the beast where it stood. You feel a strange connection to your memories getting back. The weight of the weapon. The cold decision on how to wield it. There is no doubt: You were a warrior in your past life.

Dying as a warrior is nothing strange, but warriors are received in the afterlife with glorious celebrations as they die honorably. Being tested after death could mean that your death wasn't usual. Your death was without honor. The quickest way to prove your value as a warrior is through combat. And the clearest way to your past is seeking the one that oversees it all, The Tower's creator. Determined to get your answers, you begin your climb, feeling your bond with your past life strengthening as you battle, searching for your past while fighting for your uncertain future.