Everwind Confirmed For Early Access Launch in March

The survival sandboc RPG title Everwind has been confirmed for an Early Access launch set to take place on Steam in mid-March

Article Summary Everwind launches in Early Access on Steam this March, blending RPG and sandbox survival mechanics.

Build your own flying island-ship, gather resources, craft gear, and battle foes above the clouds.

Enjoy full co-op multiplayer as you explore vast, floating islands and uncover hidden mysteries.

Personalize your character and shape a destructible world as you journey through open skies.

Indie game developer Enjoy Studio and publisher Bohemia Interactive have confirmed that their next game, Everwind, will launch in Early Access next month. The team dropped a new trailer this morning for the first-person sandbox survival RPG, confirming the game will launch on March 17, 2026. Enjoy the trailer above, as we'll see the game arrive in a couple of weeks.

Everwind

Everwind is a novel take on the RPG and Sandbox Survival genre from First-Person-Perspective. Embark on an adventure with your friends – Build a base on a flying island-ship, gather resources, craft, loot, and fight while you rise above the clouds to uncover the mysteries of this world!

Embark on the Adventure: Dive into battle armed with a sword in one hand and a shield in the other. Battle through dungeons, where you will meet various foes that stand between you and the treasure.

Dive into battle armed with a sword in one hand and a shield in the other. Battle through dungeons, where you will meet various foes that stand between you and the treasure. Wield Mystical Powers: Use a whole range of powerful magical staffs to get an edge in battle against challenging enemies, or support your friends through the arcane art of alchemy!

Use a whole range of powerful magical staffs to get an edge in battle against challenging enemies, or support your friends through the arcane art of alchemy! Your Island – Your Ship – Your Home: Step aboard your ship, a fortress that serves not just as your safe haven but also as your gateway to new adventures. This ship is more than just a vessel—it's your home in the skies, where you craft essential items that will aid you on your journeys.

Step aboard your ship, a fortress that serves not just as your safe haven but also as your gateway to new adventures. This ship is more than just a vessel—it's your home in the skies, where you craft essential items that will aid you on your journeys. Two Heads are Better Than One: Explore the endless world of Everwind together with your friends! The game offers full support of co-op and multiplayer.

Explore the endless world of Everwind together with your friends! The game offers full support of co-op and multiplayer. Personalize your character: Adjust facial features, select from a variety of hairstyles and choose the skin tone that matches your liking!

Adjust facial features, select from a variety of hairstyles and choose the skin tone that matches your liking! Discover the Endless Horizon: Capture the vast floating islands and venture into this expansive realm where the sky meets the sea and each horizon promises new adventures and undiscovered mysteries.

Capture the vast floating islands and venture into this expansive realm where the sky meets the sea and each horizon promises new adventures and undiscovered mysteries. Shape the World in Our Fully Destructible Environment: Experience freedom in shaping the world, according to your vision, with fully destructible environments.

Experience freedom in shaping the world, according to your vision, with fully destructible environments. Set Sail Through the Open Skies: Embark on a journey unlike any other as you take to the skies and set sail through boundless horizons!

