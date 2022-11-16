Every Single Issue Of Nintendo Power Is Free To Read Online

If you've ever wished you could have the entire collection of Nintendo Power magazines to read, you're in luck, as they're now all online. If you were a gamer in the '80s and most of the '90s, there were only two places you could get information about video games: word of mouth, or in print through a book or magazine. And for a lot of gamers, a subscription to Nintendo Power was a must. Every month for almost 25 years, the company would send out a new issue that would delve into some of the latest news straight from the company about games that they were working on. Along with tips and tricks, fan letters, comic strips, and more. These issues were essential to you knowing everything you needed for anything the company was producing or working on, and helped solidify Nintendo as a household name as it was literally being delivered to your door.

The physical publications are long gone, and it's pretty clear the company will never go back to that. But it doesn't mean those issues aren't still held in high regard and have a rabid fanbase of collectors who want to get their hands on a complete tome of every issue. Well, now you can, sort of. A user by the name of Gumball has loaded PDF copies of all 285 issues of Nintendo Power on Archive.org. Everything down to the obnoxious ads for stuff you could never afford to buy on your own. Since we know Nintendo is notorious for sending out copyright warnings to everything under the sun, this probably won't exist for long unless someone does a mass upload to multiple sites around the world. But it's amazing to go down memory lane and see where the company was in their own eyes from the heyday of the NES all the way to the height of the Nintendo Wii.