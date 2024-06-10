Posted in: Events, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Future Game Show
Everything Revealed At The 2024 Future Games Show
Among the many, many, many, many livestreams this week for Summer Game Fest, the Future Games Show highlighted multiple games.
Article Summary
- 2024 Future Games Show unveils an exciting lineup of upcoming titles set for release.
- Watch the full two-hour showcase stream revealing over 60 anticipated games.
- Get a glimpse of new and diverse games including Diabotical Rogue and Goat Simulator 3.
- Summer Game Fest coverage continues with in-depth game demos and discussions.
Over the weekend, the 2024 Future Games Show – Summer Showcase took place, highlighting dozens of games on the way over the course of the next calendar year. As has been the case this entire weekend, the organizers held a two-hour showcase featuring several games that will either be out in the immediate future, have a set release date planned within the next few months, have a release window set up for sometime before the year ends, or are looking at early 2025 to get what they have put the door. This really isn't the showcase for games that just have an open-ended development; they show off because they have a plan to be out in the near future. Normally, we would sit down and write up everything that was revealed. However, we're at Summer Game Fest: Play Days as we speak. We're not writing up 60+ games while also trying to go do demos, which we'll be talking about later this week. So here's the stream to watch and every game that was revealed or talked about below.
Diabotical Rogue
Clockwork Ambrosia demo
Sacrifire
Starship Troopers: Extermination
Bodycam
First Dwarf
Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense
DDS2
Once Human
Schim
Linkito
Farlands
Dredge: The Iron Rig
The Precinct
Dustborn
Parcel Corps
Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2
Toy Tactics
Dystopika
Pneumata
Hell of an Office
Antonblast
Guntouchables
Metal Suits: Counter Attack
Judero
Run from Mummies
Nobody Wants to Die
Detective Dotson
Sword of the Necromancer Resurrection
10 Dead Doves
Wild Bastards
Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
World's Worst Handyman
Mandragora
The Casting of Frank Stone
Nikoderiko: The Magical World
Angeline Era
Bogan's Cross
In Sink
Starvaders
Big Boy Boxing
Screenbound
Happy Bastards
The Relic First Guardian
The Operator
Motӧr Doom
Servonauts
Hermit and Pig
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
Enter the Chronosphere
Sonokuni
Eternal Strands