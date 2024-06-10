Posted in: Events, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Future Game Show

Everything Revealed At The 2024 Future Games Show

Among the many, many, many, many livestreams this week for Summer Game Fest, the Future Games Show highlighted multiple games.

Article Summary 2024 Future Games Show unveils an exciting lineup of upcoming titles set for release.

Watch the full two-hour showcase stream revealing over 60 anticipated games.

Get a glimpse of new and diverse games including Diabotical Rogue and Goat Simulator 3.

Summer Game Fest coverage continues with in-depth game demos and discussions.

Over the weekend, the 2024 Future Games Show – Summer Showcase took place, highlighting dozens of games on the way over the course of the next calendar year. As has been the case this entire weekend, the organizers held a two-hour showcase featuring several games that will either be out in the immediate future, have a set release date planned within the next few months, have a release window set up for sometime before the year ends, or are looking at early 2025 to get what they have put the door. This really isn't the showcase for games that just have an open-ended development; they show off because they have a plan to be out in the near future. Normally, we would sit down and write up everything that was revealed. However, we're at Summer Game Fest: Play Days as we speak. We're not writing up 60+ games while also trying to go do demos, which we'll be talking about later this week. So here's the stream to watch and every game that was revealed or talked about below.

Diabotical Rogue

Clockwork Ambrosia demo

Sacrifire

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Bodycam

First Dwarf

Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense

DDS2

Once Human

Schim

Linkito

Farlands

Dredge: The Iron Rig

The Precinct

Dustborn

Parcel Corps

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2

Toy Tactics

Dystopika

Pneumata

Hell of an Office

Antonblast

Guntouchables

Metal Suits: Counter Attack

Judero

Run from Mummies

Nobody Wants to Die

Detective Dotson

Sword of the Necromancer Resurrection

10 Dead Doves

Wild Bastards

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

World's Worst Handyman

Mandragora

The Casting of Frank Stone

Nikoderiko: The Magical World

Angeline Era

Bogan's Cross

In Sink

Starvaders

Big Boy Boxing

Screenbound

Happy Bastards

The Relic First Guardian

The Operator

Motӧr Doom

Servonauts

Hermit and Pig

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Enter the Chronosphere

Sonokuni

Eternal Strands

