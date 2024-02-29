Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Nacon Connect

Everything Revealed During The Nacon Connect 2024 Livestream

Nacon had a number of announcements during their Nacon Connect 2024 livestream today, as we have the rundown of everything revealed.

Article Summary Nacon unveils three new titles at Nacon Connect 2024, including Endurance Motorsport Series.

Dragonkin: The Banished, a dark fantasy Hack’n’Slash hybrid, set to release in February 2025.

MXGP, the official motocross videogame by KT Racing, is speeding towards a late 2024 launch.

GreedFall II hits early access in Summer 2024, alongside the MOOR sensation, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

Nacon revealed a few new games this week, as well as expanded upon several already revealed titles, during their Nacon Connect 2024 livestream. The team teased several titles that would be coming out shortly, as they normally do, but they also showed off three new games and went deeper into three already revealed games just a little more. We have more info on all the major announcements for you below, as you cas watch the full video here.

Nacon Direct 2024 – New Titles

Endurence Motorsport Series

Developed by our in-house studio, KT Racing, Endurance Motorsport Series is a racing game that brings to life all the thrills and spills of long-distance competitions, in which of course you play as the driver, but which also takes you right into the pits, as you step into the shoes of the race engineers. Due for release in 2025, this simulation will feature a number of official vehicles and circuits, as well as the know-how of this studio renowned for its work on the WRC series. This title will also offer innovative gameplay where your race strategy and decision-making based on unforeseen occurrences (incidents, weather, etc.) will be just as important as your driving skills.

Dragonkin: The Banished

With its fair share of hard-core Hack'n'Slash fans, the team at Nacon's Eko Software studio is pleased to unveil Dragonkin: The Banished. This title pays tribute to the genre, revealing an original Dark Fantasy world where the character classes are mutant hybrids between dragons and humans. In solo or co-op mode with up to 4, players must track and battle powerful Dragons to free the world from their domination. Dragonkin: The Banished will be available for PS5, Xbox Series and Steam in February 2025.

MXGP – The Official Mororcross Videogame

The official game of the FIM world motocross championship, MXGP is being developed by KT Racing, a motor sports games specialist, and is due for release in late 2024 on PS5TM, Xbox Series and PC. Players will be able to explore behind the scenes of the world's most iconic motocross championship, with access to all the discipline's official content – with the game providing calendar, riders, teams, bikes and sponsors.

Newly Unveiled

Greedfall II – The Dying World

Developed by Spiders, another Nacon studio, the narrative RPG GreedFall II announced its release on early access for Steam in summer 2024, with an epic new trailer. After a successful first episode which brought in a community of more than 2 million, GreedFall II gives players the chance to revisit this unique world, and play as a Teer Fradee native snatched from his native island and taken to Gacane, the homeland of the settlers.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Another creation of the KT Racing studio, the game has just unveiled The Explorer, an all-new video presenting the game's off-road driving dimension. After The Cruiser, for those who like to take things smoothly, and The Racer, aimed at competitive drivers, this episode illustrates the diversity of Hong Kong island with its untamed areas, ideal for thrill-seeking players. In Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, off-road driving represents a big part of the experience of this MOOR (Massively Open Online Racing) game. Other aspects of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will be presented in forthcoming videos, showcasing the different ways to make the most of the game and the riches offered by Hong Kong Island.

Terminator Survivors

Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, Terminator: Survivors is an open-world survival game set in the world of the famous sci-fi first iconic two movies owned by Studiocanal of the Terminator franchise, created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd in 1984. In this original story taking place after the second film, you take control of a group of survivors of Judgment Day, in solo or co-op mode, faced with a multitude of lethal hazards in this post-apocalyptic world. Skynet's machines will hound you relentlessly, while other humans will be eyeing up the same resources as you…

Marco Ponte, CEO & Creative Director, has shared a number of details on the studio's most ambitious project to date.

