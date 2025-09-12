Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Switch 2

Everything Revealed During The September 2025 Nintendo Direct

We have the full rundown of everything Nintendo showed off in the September 2025 edition of their Nintendo Direct livestream

Article Summary Major reveals for Nintendo Switch 2, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Mario Galaxy remake bundle

Expected releases for Pokémon Pokopia, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, and Donkey Kong Bananza DLC

Surprise announcements like a Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Virtual Boy library for Switch Online

Updates on top franchises—Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC, Kirby, Hyrule Warriors, Mario Tennis, and more

Nintendo held a nearly hour-long Nintendo Direct this morning, basically showing off everything it has planned for the holidays. The first part of the stream was dedicated to the 40th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros., including the new film announcement for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, multiple new and returning Mario games, Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, a bunch of indie titles, a new DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza, a better look at Resident Evil Requiem, the reveal of the Virtual Boy coming to the NSO library, the oddly interesting Pokémon Pokopia, and we finally got a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. We have the notes from Nintendo below and the stream for you to enjoy above!

Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary: A range of titles for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch, as well as a new animated movie and other activities, will commemorate 40 years since the original Super Mario Bros. released in Japan. Visitors to the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan will also have access to a 40th anniversary light display, a new ticket design for a limited time and be able to see a range of Super Mario illustrations and pixel art.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Mr. Miyamoto introduced a short video revealing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the name of the new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. coming worldwide beginning April 3, 2026.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave: The Heroic Games have begun. The newest entry in the Fire Emblem series is set to enter the arena. The debut trailer provided a glimpse of the intertwining story, characters and turn-based tactical RPG gameplay that awaits players when the game launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

The Heroic Games have begun. The newest entry in the Fire Emblem series is set to enter the arena. The debut trailer provided a glimpse of the intertwining story, characters and turn-based tactical RPG gameplay that awaits players when the game launches for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2: Travel the cosmos with Mario in Super Mario Galaxy, then board Starship Mario in Super Mario Galaxy 2 with Yoshi as your companion! Both titles feature improved UI, the option to play with button and stick or motion controls, an in-game music player, new Storybook content and enhanced resolution. Plus, a free update will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 that adds 4K resolution 2 support for both titles. While Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be available combined as Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 in a physical version, each title will be available digitally on Nintendo eShop. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 2.

Two amiibo figures for Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 launch next year! Mario & Luma can be scanned in either game to receive a Life Mushroom, and Rosalina & Lumas will give you a 1-Up Mushroom! These two larger than standard size amiibo will be available April 2, 2026.
You can also bring Rosalina's Storybook home with an illustrated hardcover edition, featuring the original art and story from the Super Mario Galaxy game. Visit the My Nintendo Store for more details.

launch next year! Mario & Luma can be scanned in either game to receive a Life Mushroom, and Rosalina & Lumas will give you a 1-Up Mushroom! These two larger than standard size amiibo will be available April 2, 2026. You can also bring Rosalina's Storybook home with an illustrated hardcover edition, featuring the original art and story from the Super Mario Galaxy game. Visit the My Nintendo Store for more details.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond : After an unexpected accident, Samus finds herself transported to the mysterious planet Viewros. Scan your surroundings for clues, make the most of your equipment and weapons, and use Samus's newfound psychic abilities — and her technologically advanced bike, the Vi-O-La — to traverse and explore the environment. You'll need every tool at your disposal to survive and escape Viewros. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Dec. 4, with the Nintendo Switch version also launching the same day.

Plus, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo figures are on the way! Samus (Metroid Prime 4: Beyond), Samus & Vi-O-La (Metroid Prime 4: Beyond) will be available on Nov 6, and enigmatic bounty hunter Sylux (Metroid Prime 4: Beyond) will launch the same day as the game on Dec. 4 (amiibo sold separately). Details about functionality within the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond game will be announced at a later date.
A Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective book is releasing Oct. 28, featuring concept drawings and behind-the-scenes illustrations from Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and Metroid Prime Remastered, along with exclusive commentary from Producer Kensuke Tanabe and Retro Studios. Available for pre-purchase beginning today at select retailers.

amiibo figures are on the way! Samus (Metroid Prime 4: Beyond), Samus & Vi-O-La (Metroid Prime 4: Beyond) will be available on Nov 6, and enigmatic bounty hunter Sylux (Metroid Prime 4: Beyond) will launch the same day as the game on Dec. 4 (amiibo sold separately). Details about functionality within the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond game will be announced at a later date. A Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective book is releasing Oct. 28, featuring concept drawings and behind-the-scenes illustrations from Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and Metroid Prime Remastered, along with exclusive commentary from Producer Kensuke Tanabe and Retro Studios. Available for pre-purchase beginning today at select retailers.

book is releasing Oct. 28, featuring concept drawings and behind-the-scenes illustrations from Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and Metroid Prime Remastered, along with exclusive commentary from Producer Kensuke Tanabe and Retro Studios. Available for pre-purchase beginning today at select retailers. Pokémon Pokopia : Play as a Ditto – who has transformed to look like a human – to shape an empty land into a beautiful space for a variety of Pokémon. Learn new moves from Pokémon you meet to expand and create a paradise. Collect berries, rocks and wood, build furniture, grow vegetables in fields you've tilled, create homes for Pokémon you meet, and more! Pokémon Pokopia takes shape on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Pre-orders for the digital version will be available on Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store beginning Nov. 12.

: Play as a Ditto – who has transformed to look like a human – to shape an empty land into a beautiful space for a variety of Pokémon. Learn new moves from Pokémon you meet to expand and create a paradise. Collect berries, rocks and wood, build furniture, grow vegetables in fields you've tilled, create homes for Pokémon you meet, and more! Pokémon Pokopia takes shape on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Pre-orders for the digital version will be available on Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store beginning Nov. 12. Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush: In this paid DLC expansion, you'll barrel around with Donkey Kong and Pauline on DK Island – the home of some familiar faces. Once you've finished the main game's story, Void Kong will offer you a position in Void Company collecting as much emerald ore as you can in Emerald Rush, both on DK Island and in Layers from the main game. In each run of this new mode, you'll collect fossils to gain helpful Perks for different effects, and smash Banandium Gems to power up DK with different skills. Play this mode to unlock new fashions, collectable statues that can be displayed on DK Island and more. The Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 system later today. A free demo of the main game will also be available on Nintendo eShop later today.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension: New Mega Evolutions for Chesnaught, Delphox and Greninja are coming to Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition when the game launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Oct. 16, with the Nintendo Switch version launching the same day. Then, continue your adventures in Lumiose City with the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension paid DLC expansion. Mysterious distortions have appeared without warning in Lumiose City. They seem to connect to a space known as Hyperspace Lumiose … and the mythical Pokémon Hoopa might have some part to play. Discover new Mega Evolutions like Mega Raichu X, Mega Raichu Y, and more. Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch is coming soon. Pre-orders will be available on Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store later today.

Two new amiibo for Kirby Air Riders – Kirby & Warp Star, and Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star – launch the same day as the game on Nov. 20 (amiibo sold separately). Tap them to summon Figure Players in-game that you can train and level up. You can even swap riders just like in the game to choose your rider and machine. Look out for Kirby Air Riders amiibo updates in the future. That's not all: A second Kirby Air Riders Direct, hosted by the game's director, Mr. Sakurai, is coming in the future.

– Kirby & Warp Star, and Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star – launch the same day as the game on Nov. 20 (amiibo sold separately). Tap them to summon Figure Players in-game that you can train and level up. You can even swap riders just like in the game to choose your rider and machine. Look out for Kirby Air Riders amiibo updates in the future. That's not all: A second Kirby Air Riders Direct, hosted by the game's director, Mr. Sakurai, is coming in the future. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment: Battle hordes of enemies alongside your allies and pair up with them to unleash mighty Sync Strikes. Strategically deploy Zonai devices with water, wind or other effects to change the flow of combat. Fight alongside a friend in split-screen co-op, or use GameShare to play together on two separate systems if one player has the game. Uncover the canonical events only glimpsed in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 6. Pre-orders will be available later today on Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store.

Battle hordes of enemies alongside your allies and pair up with them to unleash mighty Sync Strikes. Strategically deploy Zonai devices with water, wind or other effects to change the flow of combat. Fight alongside a friend in split-screen co-op, or use GameShare to play together on two separate systems if one player has the game. Uncover the canonical events only glimpsed in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 6. Pre-orders will be available later today on Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store. Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park: More experiences are coming to the Flower Kingdom! Enjoy a variety of attractions in the Bellabel Park plaza that lets you team up with (or work against) friends and family. Collect the most coins, run and hide in Phanto Tag, work together to pass a Bob-omb to the goal and more! This Nintendo Switch 2 Edition adds even more content and enhancements as well; stay tuned for additional info in the future. Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 system spring 2026.

That's not all … soon you'll be able to have your own Talking Flower from Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Place one (or two!) in your home to add a little extra fun to your day. These flowers will talk, and while they can't converse, sometimes they'll even talk on their own (if you want them to). These Talking Flowers are planned to bloom in spring 2026.

from Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Place one (or two!) in your home to add a little extra fun to your day. These flowers will talk, and while they can't converse, sometimes they'll even talk on their own (if you want them to). These Talking Flowers are planned to bloom in spring 2026. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book: One day, on the island where Yoshi and his friends live, a peculiar talking book named Mr. E suddenly falls from the sky. This mysterious book's pages contain information about unusual creatures, so Yoshi decides to jump in and help investigate. Join Yoshi for a new adventure when Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2026.

One day, on the island where Yoshi and his friends live, a peculiar talking book named Mr. E suddenly falls from the sky. This mysterious book's pages contain information about unusual creatures, so Yoshi decides to jump in and help investigate. Join Yoshi for a new adventure when Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2026. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream: On a small island floating in the sea, Mii characters live their own carefree lives. You're in charge of this island, so create anyone you'd like to live here as Mii characters, like ones based on friends, family and even yourself! Then, choose their personality and voice, and help your Mii characters enjoy their island life however they see fit. You can see what's on their minds, help them solve problems, watch them interact, cultivate their friendships and more. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2026.

On a small island floating in the sea, Mii characters live their own carefree lives. You're in charge of this island, so create anyone you'd like to live here as Mii characters, like ones based on friends, family and even yourself! Then, choose their personality and voice, and help your Mii characters enjoy their island life however they see fit. You can see what's on their minds, help them solve problems, watch them interact, cultivate their friendships and more. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2026. Mario Tennis Fever: Swing into action with 30 different Fever Rackets, each with their own special abilities, and 38 playable characters – the most in series history. Pair topspins, slices, lobs and other familiar shots with new slide moves and defense-focused footwork. There are multiple modes to enjoy including Tournament, Trial Towers, Mix It Up mode (with Wonder effects!), and Adventure mode, where Mario and friends are transformed into babies and must defeat monsters to return to normal. Plus, experience Joy-Con 2 motion controls with Swing Mode! Mario Tennis Fever launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on Feb. 12, 2026. Pre-orders will be available later today on Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store.

Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics: Select games from Nintendo's stereoscopic 3D system, Virtual Boy, are coming to Nintendo Classics exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. To play, you'll need Joy-Con or Joy-Con 2 controllers and the dedicated accessory 8 based on the original Virtual Boy hardware – stereoscopic 3D included – when inserting the Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch system. Dive into titles like Mario's Tennis, Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer and more as they release over time. Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics comes to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Feb. 17, 2026. The accessory needed to play Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics, as well as a cardboard version, will be available to pre-purchase on the My Nintendo Store in the future. Visit here to learn more.

Select games from Nintendo's stereoscopic 3D system, Virtual Boy, are coming to Nintendo Classics exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. To play, you'll need Joy-Con or Joy-Con 2 controllers and the dedicated accessory based on the original Virtual Boy hardware – stereoscopic 3D included – when inserting the Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch system. Dive into titles like Mario's Tennis, Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer and more as they release over time. Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics comes to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Feb. 17, 2026. The accessory needed to play Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics, as well as a cardboard version, will be available to pre-purchase on the My Nintendo Store in the future. Visit here to learn more. Resident Evil Requiem: Confront fear like you've never experienced in the ninth entry in the chilling Resident Evil series. Return to a ruined, abandoned Raccoon City in a thrilling survival horror experience that features the series' trademark combat, investigations, puzzles, and resource management. Freely choose between first and third-person views to face the terror in a way that suits your playstyle. Resident Evil Requiem launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27th, 2026. On the same day, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, the seventh and eighth entries in the series, will also be available as Nintendo Switch 2 titles.

Confront fear like you've never experienced in the ninth entry in the chilling Resident Evil series. Return to a ruined, abandoned Raccoon City in a thrilling survival horror experience that features the series' trademark combat, investigations, puzzles, and resource management. Freely choose between first and third-person views to face the terror in a way that suits your playstyle. Resident Evil Requiem launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27th, 2026. On the same day, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, the seventh and eighth entries in the series, will also be available as Nintendo Switch 2 titles. Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Battle beyond the Underworld in Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, an action-packed roguelike dungeon crawler that reacts to your every setback and accomplishment. As the Princess of the Underworld, you'll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world and vanquish the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you. Experience the game at 120 fps in TV mode on Nintendo Switch 2, and enjoy cross-save compatibility between Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and the PC version. Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches first for consoles digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 and Hades II comes to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 25, with digital pre-orders available later today on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop. Physical versions of the game will be available Nov. 20.

Battle beyond the Underworld in Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, an action-packed roguelike dungeon crawler that reacts to your every setback and accomplishment. As the Princess of the Underworld, you'll explore a bigger, deeper mythic world and vanquish the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind you. Experience the game at 120 fps in TV mode on Nintendo Switch 2, and enjoy cross-save compatibility between Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and the PC version. Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches first for consoles digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 and Hades II comes to Nintendo Switch on Sept. 25, with digital pre-orders available later today on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop. Physical versions of the game will be available Nov. 20. Suika Game Planet: The hit puzzle game returns in outer space. Collide matching fruit to "evolve" them into larger fruit and higher scores. Drop fruit towards the center of the planet to create as many big watermelons (Suika) as possible, and net bonus points by triggering new Super Evolution combos. Suika Game Planet on Nintendo Switch 2 also features an exclusive local four player co-op mode with GameShare. Suika Game Planet launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this winter.

The hit puzzle game returns in outer space. Collide matching fruit to "evolve" them into larger fruit and higher scores. Drop fruit towards the center of the planet to create as many big watermelons (Suika) as possible, and net bonus points by triggering new Super Evolution combos. Suika Game Planet on Nintendo Switch 2 also features an exclusive local four player co-op mode with GameShare. Suika Game Planet launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this winter. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection: Soar across the skies with Rathalos as you explore a sprawling world where all sorts of monsters live. Some are fierce, while others are friendly companions known as Monsties. Riders and their Monsties must work together to overcome any challenge that comes their way in this role-playing game with thrilling turn-based battles. Raise, ride, befriend and fight when Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on March 13, 2026.

Soar across the skies with Rathalos as you explore a sprawling world where all sorts of monsters live. Some are fierce, while others are friendly companions known as Monsties. Riders and their Monsties must work together to overcome any challenge that comes their way in this role-playing game with thrilling turn-based battles. Raise, ride, befriend and fight when Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on March 13, 2026. Storm Lancers: Step into Cryptica and master swift swordplay, nimble evasions and fluid acrobatics in this 2D side-scrolling roguelike adventure. Explore a living, alien planet, travel to its fractured core and fix all of reality before it collapses. Adventure alone or with a friend in two-player couch co-op and fight through merciless enemies and terrifying bosses across five ever-shifting biomes in a vibrant world inspired by '80s sci-fi anime. Storm Lancers launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch later today.

Step into Cryptica and master swift swordplay, nimble evasions and fluid acrobatics in this 2D side-scrolling roguelike adventure. Explore a living, alien planet, travel to its fractured core and fix all of reality before it collapses. Adventure alone or with a friend in two-player couch co-op and fight through merciless enemies and terrifying bosses across five ever-shifting biomes in a vibrant world inspired by '80s sci-fi anime. Storm Lancers launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch later today. Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake: Twin sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura find themselves lost in a village that has vanished from the map in this revival of the Japanese horror adventure. Featuring chilling effects and atmosphere, players will control Mio, the younger twin sister, who can feel the presence of spirits. Pacify ghosts with the Camera Obscura and explore abandoned buildings shrouded in darkness, with remade exploration and combat elements. Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2026.

Twin sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura find themselves lost in a village that has vanished from the map in this revival of the Japanese horror adventure. Featuring chilling effects and atmosphere, players will control Mio, the younger twin sister, who can feel the presence of spirits. Pacify ghosts with the Camera Obscura and explore abandoned buildings shrouded in darkness, with remade exploration and combat elements. Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in early 2026. PowerWash Simulator 2: Relax as you uncover more of Muckingham's mysteries in this shiny new entry in the clean-'em-up series, featuring grimy locations to venture into and 38 jobs. With improved visuals, variety in cleaning, and new tools and supplies, wash your way through a fresh campaign solo, in two-player split-screen, or online co-op for up to four players. Plus, kick back in a customizable Home Base – complete with pettable cats. Bubbling with fresh locations, new soap–erior equipment and splashy features, PowerWash Simulator 2 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this fall.

Relax as you uncover more of Muckingham's mysteries in this shiny new entry in the clean-'em-up series, featuring grimy locations to venture into and 38 jobs. With improved visuals, variety in cleaning, and new tools and supplies, wash your way through a fresh campaign solo, in two-player split-screen, or online co-op for up to four players. Plus, kick back in a customizable Home Base – complete with pettable cats. Bubbling with fresh locations, new soap–erior equipment and splashy features, PowerWash Simulator 2 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this fall. Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, it's time to set out and begin your new life in Stardew Valley. Learn to live off the land and turn overgrown fields into a thriving home. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of this cozy farm game includes mouse controls, four player split-screen co-op, and support for eight player online mode. And with GameShare, up to four friends can play if one person has the game. Plus, if you already have Stardew Valley on Nintendo Switch, you can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition with a free upgrade pack. Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 fall 2025.

Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, it's time to set out and begin your new life in Stardew Valley. Learn to live off the land and turn overgrown fields into a thriving home. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of this cozy farm game includes mouse controls, four player split-screen co-op, and support for eight player online mode. And with GameShare, up to four friends can play if one person has the game. Plus, if you already have Stardew Valley on Nintendo Switch, you can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition with a free upgrade pack. Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 fall 2025. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined: Rediscover a tale of plucky companions brimming with joy and heartbreak as you discover the truth behind why your kingdom is the only remaining island in the world. The game features a new art style that blends diorama visuals with Akira Toriyama's iconic character designs, as well as a streamlined main story, Moonlighting system that allows two vocations to be equipped at once, and more. Experience a timeless classic in a whole new way when Dragon Quest VII Reimagined launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Feb. 5, 2026. Pre-order to receive a costume for the Hero along with helpful items for the journey ahead when the game launches. Pre-orders begin later today on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop.

Rediscover a tale of plucky companions brimming with joy and heartbreak as you discover the truth behind why your kingdom is the only remaining island in the world. The game features a new art style that blends diorama visuals with Akira Toriyama's iconic character designs, as well as a streamlined main story, Moonlighting system that allows two vocations to be equipped at once, and more. Experience a timeless classic in a whole new way when Dragon Quest VII Reimagined launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Feb. 5, 2026. Pre-order to receive a costume for the Hero along with helpful items for the journey ahead when the game launches. Pre-orders begin later today on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop. DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS: Play as a nameless hero as you fight fiercely, making bold choices in order to restore peace and shape history in this tactical action game set during ancient China's Three Kingdoms period. With the most intense combat and largest armies in Dynasty Warriors history, your choices will influence the story and may even alter historical events. With the paid DLC launching alongside the game, you can choose a different path and experience new developments that weren't in the main story. DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS advances to the front line on Nintendo Switch 2 Jan. 22, 2026.

Play as a nameless hero as you fight fiercely, making bold choices in order to restore peace and shape history in this tactical action game set during ancient China's Three Kingdoms period. With the most intense combat and largest armies in Dynasty Warriors history, your choices will influence the story and may even alter historical events. With the paid DLC launching alongside the game, you can choose a different path and experience new developments that weren't in the main story. DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS advances to the front line on Nintendo Switch 2 Jan. 22, 2026. Danganronpa 2×2: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair is making the ultimate comeback. This game features a brand-new scenario with completely different victims and culprits, and the freshly revamped original scenario from Danganronpa 2! Danganronpa 2×2 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2026.

Goodbye Despair is making the ultimate comeback. This game features a brand-new scenario with completely different victims and culprits, and the freshly revamped original scenario from Danganronpa 2! Danganronpa 2×2 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2026. POPUCOM : Save a mysterious planet in this co-op game for up to four players! As an adventurer, you're summoned to an unknown planet to embark on a puzzle-solving, fantastical adventure where color plays a crucial role. Face enemies and overcome challenges with color-switching abilities, match-three shooting and more. With plenty of engaging battles, puzzles and minigames, you can gear up for fun when POPUCOM launches on Nintendo Switch this holiday.

: Save a mysterious planet in this co-op game for up to four players! As an adventurer, you're summoned to an unknown planet to embark on a puzzle-solving, fantastical adventure where color plays a crucial role. Face enemies and overcome challenges with color-switching abilities, match-three shooting and more. With plenty of engaging battles, puzzles and minigames, you can gear up for fun when POPUCOM launches on Nintendo Switch this holiday. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE: Step into the reimagined world of a beloved RPG classic with the award-winning FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE. A retelling of the original story of FINAL FANTASY VII up to the escape from Midgar, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE features a hybrid battle system that blends real-time action with strategic command. Join Cloud, a former SOLDIER wielding the iconic Buster Sword, as he takes on a mission that escalates into a struggle that will decide the planet's future. Also included is FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, a side story starring Yuffie Kisaragi that offers a fresh perspective parallel to Cloud's journey. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Jan. 22, 2026. Pre-order is available later today on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop.

Step into the reimagined world of a beloved RPG classic with the award-winning FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE. A retelling of the original story of FINAL FANTASY VII up to the escape from Midgar, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE features a hybrid battle system that blends real-time action with strategic command. Join Cloud, a former SOLDIER wielding the iconic Buster Sword, as he takes on a mission that escalates into a struggle that will decide the planet's future. Also included is FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, a side story starring Yuffie Kisaragi that offers a fresh perspective parallel to Cloud's journey. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Jan. 22, 2026. Pre-order is available later today on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection: Experience the legendary origins of the Mortal Kombat franchise with a library of classic games from the '90s and 2000s, including arcade, console and handheld versions. Unlock hidden secrets at the touch of a button, engage in online play battles enhanced by rollback netcode, and play with friends with GameShare support. Also included is an interactive documentary chronicling the series' history, featuring rare concept art, archival video footage and exclusive interviews. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Oct. 30. Physical versions of the game will be available Dec. 12.

Experience the legendary origins of the Mortal Kombat franchise with a library of classic games from the '90s and 2000s, including arcade, console and handheld versions. Unlock hidden secrets at the touch of a button, engage in online play battles enhanced by rollback netcode, and play with friends with GameShare support. Also included is an interactive documentary chronicling the series' history, featuring rare concept art, archival video footage and exclusive interviews. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Oct. 30. Physical versions of the game will be available Dec. 12. Overcooked! 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Assemble your team of chefs in chaotic couch co-op or online play for up to four players and experience Nintendo Switch 2 enhancements like 4K resolution, 60 fps gameplay, GameShare and CameraPlay. Plus, meet Platinum Platypus, a chef exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Hold onto your aprons and try not to set the kitchen (and your friendships) on fire. Overcooked! 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this holiday.

Assemble your team of chefs in chaotic couch co-op or online play for up to four players and experience Nintendo Switch 2 enhancements like 4K resolution, 60 fps gameplay, GameShare and CameraPlay. Plus, meet Platinum Platypus, a chef exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Hold onto your aprons and try not to set the kitchen (and your friendships) on fire. Overcooked! 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this holiday. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats as they voyage in search of the illustrious treasure: the One Piece. Explore some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes while experiencing Nintendo Switch 2 enhancements like more enemies on screen at once. Heroes, foes, legends and more from across the World will collide when ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition sets sail for Nintendo Switch 2 fall 2025. Players who have the Nintendo Switch version can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for free with the upgrade pack.

Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats as they voyage in search of the illustrious treasure: the One Piece. Explore some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes while experiencing Nintendo Switch 2 enhancements like more enemies on screen at once. Heroes, foes, legends and more from across the World will collide when ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition sets sail for Nintendo Switch 2 fall 2025. Players who have the Nintendo Switch version can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for free with the upgrade pack. Lynked: Banner of the Spark: The world as you know it has ended – but that doesn't mean you can't have fun rebuilding it! Lynked: Banner of the Spark fuses the action of a roguelite with the charm of a life sim. Play solo or team up with up to two friends against swarms of robot foes, then use their parts and other resources to create a place for others to call home. Plus, mouse controls and GameShare are supported on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. It'll take a village to save the world when Lynked: Banner of the Spark launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and on Nintendo Switch later today.

The world as you know it has ended – but that doesn't mean you can't have fun rebuilding it! Lynked: Banner of the Spark fuses the action of a roguelite with the charm of a life sim. Play solo or team up with up to two friends against swarms of robot foes, then use their parts and other resources to create a place for others to call home. Plus, mouse controls and GameShare are supported on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. It'll take a village to save the world when Lynked: Banner of the Spark launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and on Nintendo Switch later today. Dinkum: Make the wilderness your home! Plant crops, catch fish, gather resources and more, and use your wits when wild creatures attack. Use intuitive Joy-Con controls and play solo or with friends in local or online co-op for up to four players. Visit shops, enjoy festivals and talk with visitors as you turn this rugged island into a bustling town. A free demo of the game is available today on Nintendo eShop. Dinkum launches as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch Nov. 5. Pre-orders will be available later today on the My Nintendo website and on Nintendo eShop.

Make the wilderness your home! Plant crops, catch fish, gather resources and more, and use your wits when wild creatures attack. Use intuitive Joy-Con controls and play solo or with friends in local or online co-op for up to four players. Visit shops, enjoy festivals and talk with visitors as you turn this rugged island into a bustling town. A free demo of the game is available today on Nintendo eShop. Dinkum launches as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch Nov. 5. Pre-orders will be available later today on the My Nintendo website and on Nintendo eShop. Human Fall Flat Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: The light-hearted physics platformer Human Fall Flat is wobbling onto the Nintendo Switch 2 system. With delightful new levels and a new sugary sweet Candyland, players can enjoy vibrant worlds full of surprises. Plus, with mouse controls and GameShare support, players can push, pull, climb and flop their way through a world of floating dreamscapes solo, or in local or online multiplayer for up to eight players. Every solution is yours to discover when Human Fall Flat Nintendo Switch 2 Edition lands onto Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2026.

The light-hearted physics platformer Human Fall Flat is wobbling onto the Nintendo Switch 2 system. With delightful new levels and a new sugary sweet Candyland, players can enjoy vibrant worlds full of surprises. Plus, with mouse controls and GameShare support, players can push, pull, climb and flop their way through a world of floating dreamscapes solo, or in local or online multiplayer for up to eight players. Every solution is yours to discover when Human Fall Flat Nintendo Switch 2 Edition lands onto Nintendo Switch 2 in spring 2026. EA Sports FC 26: Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. With Manager Live Challenges and Archetypes inspired by greats of the game, EA Sports FC 26 kicks off on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Sept. 26. Play up to a week early with the EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition, available Sept. 19.

Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. With Manager Live Challenges and Archetypes inspired by greats of the game, EA Sports FC 26 kicks off on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Sept. 26. Play up to a week early with the EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition, available Sept. 19. Little Nightmares III: Trapped in the Spiral, you must search for a way out in this solo and co-op atmospheric platformer set in a nightmarish, surreal world. Little Nightmares III launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Oct. 10. Pre-orders are available later today at select retailers, on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop.

Trapped in the Spiral, you must search for a way out in this solo and co-op atmospheric platformer set in a nightmarish, surreal world. Little Nightmares III launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Oct. 10. Pre-orders are available later today at select retailers, on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop. Persona 3 Reload: Experience the captivating beginning of the game in a free demo, available on Nintendo Switch 2 later today! Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour when Persona 3 Reload launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 23.

Experience the captivating beginning of the game in a free demo, available on Nintendo Switch 2 later today! Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour when Persona 3 Reload launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 23. LEGO Voyagers: Experience being a LEGO brick! Tumble, jump and build your way through beautiful brick-built worlds, locally on the same screen, or online. You can even play the full co-op experience free with a friend if one of you has the game and the Friend's Pass. LEGO Voyagers launches on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 15.

Experience being a LEGO brick! Tumble, jump and build your way through beautiful brick-built worlds, locally on the same screen, or online. You can even play the full co-op experience free with a friend if one of you has the game and the Friend's Pass. LEGO Voyagers launches on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 15. Disgaea 7 Complete: Bring bushido back to Hinomoto in this definitive version of the strategy RPG, which includes all previously released DLC, added features and a brand-new adventure. Disgaea 7 Complete launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 10.

Bring bushido back to Hinomoto in this definitive version of the strategy RPG, which includes all previously released DLC, added features and a brand-new adventure. Disgaea 7 Complete launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 10. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake: You can now explore the ocean depths in Dragon Quest II! A wider world awaits, full of new encounters when Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 30. Pre-orders are available on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop.

You can now explore the ocean depths in Dragon Quest II! A wider world awaits, full of new encounters when Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 30. Pre-orders are available on the My Nintendo Store website and on Nintendo eShop. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage: Rise to even greater heights as the pioneer 3D fighting series continues to evolve – now with rollback netcode and cross-play support for online play, and a brand-new single-player mode. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 this winter.

Rise to even greater heights as the pioneer 3D fighting series continues to evolve – now with rollback netcode and cross-play support for online play, and a brand-new single-player mode. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 this winter. Two Point Museum: Curate and design the museum of your dreams in this humor-packed management sim filled with extraordinary exhibits – like prehistoric halls, dazzling aquariums, and even haunted mansions and space galleries. Two Point Museum launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 28. Pre-order later today on Nintendo eShop and unlock the Sonic-themed Pre-Purchase Pack with Sonic and Shadow staff outfits, plushies for museum guests and more.

