Everything Revealed On September 2023's State Of Play Livestream

For those who didn't get to see it, we have a complete rundown of all the games talked about in the September 2023 State of Play.

Sony Interactive Entertainment held another State Of Play video this week, showcasing several titles on the way for the PS5. We got some interesting surprises in this round, including a better look at Baby Steps, the reveal of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's gameplay, more info on the new Ghostbusters VR title, and more. You can read about it all below along with the video.

Baby Steps

From Devolver Digital and the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It comes Baby Steps, the world's first true walking simulator. That's right, coming to PC and PlayStation 5 next year, you will simulate each and every step that failson Nate takes through the world beyond his parents' basement he holds so dear.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

VR developer nDreams revealed an October 26 launch date for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, and confirmed crossplay support between PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest 3 headsets. Gear up with the latest Ghostbustin' gadgets from remote turrets to ghost decoys. Take on a variety of missions, like collecting dark PKE or closing interdimensional portals. Players must work together to solve puzzles, trap ghosts, and stop the March of the Malevolent. There's nothing like bustin' in four-player coop, but even solo, players can take on the Ghost Lord with the help of a ghostly companion.

Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode

This immersive new way to experience the main campaign of Resident Evil 4 is coming to PlayStation®VR2 as free DLC this winter. Resident Evil 4 VR Mode brings the action closer than ever before and dials up the intensity with intuitive PSVR2 Sense controls that include dual wielding, realistic weapon handling, enhanced knife action, and more.

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Separate Ways explores another side of the reawakened tale, following Ada Wong on a clandestine mission that reunites the agent with Leon S. Kennedy during his search for the president's missing daughter. Alongside the release of Separate Ways, a free update for The Mercenaries will go live the same day, introducing Ada Wong and her notorious employer Albert Wesker as playable characters for the popular bonus mode.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you will play as a Na'vi who was abducted as an infant by the RDA and trained in The Ambassador Program (TAP) to serve human interests on Pandora. When the RDA evacuated Pandora during the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains (as seen in the first Avatar movie), you were put into emergency cryosleep. You wake up 15 years later, finally free from the RDA, but lost and unfamiliar with your home world. You set out on a journey to discover the world that was kept from you, meeting other Na'vi clans and learning about Na'vi culture. You discover that you are a member of the respected Sarentu clan, believed to have disappeared years before. As you journey across the Western Frontier, you will meet the Aranahe, a clan of artisans known for their weaving skills; the Zeswa, a proud nomadic clan that lives in symbiosis with gigantic beasts called Zakru; and the Kame'tire, a reclusive, enigmatic clan skilled in healing and potion-making.

Ghostrunner 2

In today's demo, players will face wicked cultists led by a terrifying threat in battles that take place inside the sinister Dharma Tower and deal death at high speed by hopping on protagonist Jack's motorcycle Newcomers and returning fans can brush up on the first game's events with the Previously on Ghostrunner video that recaps key plot points Preorder Ghostrunner 2 physically or digitally and get the Traditional Katana Pack including two sword skins and two hand skins. Get up to 48-hours of early access with the Brutal Edition.

Helldivers II

Freedom. Peace. Managed Democracy. Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization. These are under attack from deadly alien civilizations conspiring to destroy the Super Earth and its values.You'll step into the boots of an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest, and most explosive tools in the galaxy. Team up with up to four friends and wreak havoc on the alien scourge that threatens the safety of your home, Super Earth. The Helldivers must take on the role of galactic peacekeepers in this Galactic War and protect their home planet, spread the message of Democracy, and liberate the hostiles by force.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man franchise for PS5. Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel's New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn begins one year after the conclusion of the original TALES OF ARISE. Alphen and the rest of The Six are caught between being revered as the Liberating Hero of Dahna and reviled as the Destroyer of Rights by Renans. By chance, Alphen and his party meet a young girl named Nazamil, who is the daughter of a Renan Lord and a Dhanan. Will the six be able to change the fate of the girl who will eventually fall under the curse of the mask? Explore the world again with party members who are connected together with a strong bond, experience exciting new challenges and see a world that is at once familiar yet evolved since the conclusion of the original story.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail released the latest trailer, introducing players about how they constantly optimize the game experience. At the same time, the trailer also revealed an image of the new character, Luka is about to be released. Luka is a fighter of the lower floor with Wing The Robot Hand, who is the Belobog Underground's boxing expert, lives an optimistic, worry-free life. He is always full of energy in the ring and battlefield, using his strength to protect teammates and people around. Honkai: Star Rail was officially launched on April 26, 2023, globally, bringing many difficult emotions forget for the player in the journey to explore the universe. The main character accidentally brought "Stellaron" inside, bravely boarded the Astral Fleet, ushered in the interstellar journey, endeavored to discover the secret of Aeon, work together to solve the dispute brought by Stellaron. In the dance this vast and endless universe, there are worlds of all shapes and sizes, with different cultures, Diverse terrain, unique customs, waiting for players to discover!

Foamstars

Download the "Foamstars Open Beta Party" game software via the PlayStation Store and launch the game on a PlayStation 5 console during the event period to participate for free. A PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to join the open beta. Foamstars puts players in the vibrant world of Bath Vegas, a gorgeous and bubbly metropolis, and the setting for the world's biggest foam party! Foamstars blasts players into the ultimate, over-the-top online shooter, that pits teams of up to 4 against each other in an easily accessible gameplay experience using foam! Prepare to experience a fraction of what Foamstars has to offer, while simultaneously testing the capabilities of our servers ahead of the game's upcoming launch in 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The action-packed trailer features iconic characters Cloud, Aerith, Barret and Tifa in a sci-fi and fantasy-inspired world teeming with danger at every turn. The unlikely heroes join forces with new playable companions, including Yuffie, a member of Wutai's elite corps of ninja operatives, Red XIII, a beast with a flaming tail who offers words of wisdom to Cloud's party from time to time, and Cait Sith, a wisecracking, feline-shaped robot often seen poised atop his big moogle pal, to hunt down Sephiroth, the one-winged angel bent on ruling the planet. Players will take these characters into battle and use powerful synergy abilities to strengthen their bonds further while tackling dangerous fiends. As players journey across a vast, vibrant world ripe for exploration and discover classic locales reimagined in dazzling detail, they will also encounter dozens of hours of rewarding side content and mini-games, in addition to the rich side stories about the planet's incredible people and cultures.

