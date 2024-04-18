Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Néro & Sci, Souris-Lab

Néro & Sci Announced For PC & Nintendo Switch In 2024

Souris Lab confirmed their have remastered one of their games into Nero & Sci, coming to PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024.

Delve into 36 levels of enhanced puzzles and hidden stages with refined gameplay.

Experience cooperative combat in local co-op mode and test skills with new combat challenges.

Enjoy improved UI, checkpoints, puzzle mechanics, language support, and Steam Deck compatibility.

French indie game developer and publisher Souris-Lab announced they have a new-ish sort of game on the way with Néro & Sci. This game may be a bit familiar to some of you, as this is a remastered version of their 2022 game A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories. We're not entirely sure why they decided to remaster the game and put it under an entirely new title, but that's the choice they went with. The game comes with 36 levels in the campaign mode, along with several hidden stages to find, as it looks like they've given the gameplay a little refinement along with some other improvements across the board. Enjoy the trailer and info as the game will be released sometime later this year.

Néro & Sci

In Néro & Sci, players must navigate through intricate puzzles composed of shapes, numbers, and mathematical symbols. Employing their wits, they are tasked with incredible challenges like manipulating shapes and using vector targets, to overcome the obstacles that are hurdling their path. Players can engage in cooperative combat by playing with their friends in the local co-op mode using a second controller. Together, they can explore captivating environments and immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world of logic-based puzzles.

A Revamped User Interface: Enjoy an enhanced user experience with improved accessibility features.

Streamlined Checkpoints: Experience smoother progression with checkpoints now available at each puzzle.

Challenging Combat Mode: Test your skills in a new mode designed to intensify combat encounters.

Refined Puzzle Mechanics: Delve deeper into puzzle-solving with revised mechanics and hints, crafted in collaboration with the French Research Institute for Mathematics Didactics (Institut de Recherche sur l'Enseignement des Mathématiques)

Expanded Language Support: Engage with the game in your preferred language, with additional language options available.

Steam Deck Compatibility: Seamlessly transition between platforms with support for Steam Deck.

