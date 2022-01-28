Evil Dead: The Game Has Been Pushed Back To Mid-May

Those of you waiting for Evil Dead: The Game will have to wait a little bit longer as Saber Interactive has chosen to push the game back a bit. The team sent out a series of tweets this morning, which we've compiled into a complete quote for you here, alerting fans of the change.

Hey Evil Dead fans! When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. This delay gives our team the time they need to get things just right, so your boomstick will be polished, fully loaded, and ready to blast Deadites on that Friday the 13th of May. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Don't worry, you won't have to wait too long for more news: stay tuned for pre-order info and a BRAND NEW TRAILER in February!

While it's nice to get a little bit of notice that was just the day before it was originally supposed to come out, the reality is the news isn't all that shocking. Saber and developer Boss Team Games have been pretty careful about what they put out into the world about the game, as we're sure they don't want to run into the problems a lot of team-based horror games have dealt with over the past few years with overhyping a title and failing to deliver. They've been measured in what they reveal and when so as not to promise the world before delivery. So if they feel like they need extra time to make sure the version of Evil Dead: The Game we get is the best possible, we're fine with waiting. Now we just have to be on the lookout for the new trailer next month.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Evil Dead The Game E3 2021 First Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/RWk1vprL7jo)