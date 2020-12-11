Evil West Gets A Reveal Trailer During The Game Awards 2020

Focus Home Interactive and Flying Wild Hog revealed Evil West with a brand new trailer during The Game Awards 2020 last night. Probably one of the most interesting trailers to come out of last night's proceedings, we got a look at what is essentially a vampire hunting game in the wild west. Which we don't really care what you think of it, that's an awesome concept and someone's favorite two things coming together like peanut butter and chocolate. The game has you playing as vampire hunter Jesse Rentier as he rides into town and takes out all of the bloodthirsty monstrosities that happen to be hiding in the shadows. The game will be released sometime in 2021 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but no finer details were given out. For now, you can see these screenshots and check out the reveal trailer that aired last night down below.

Vampire hunting in the wild west?! That's a weird dream game! Courtesy of Focus Home Interactive.
Evil never sleeps… but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes in Evil West.

