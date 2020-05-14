EVO Announces EVO Online To Replace Canceled 2020 Event

Yesterday evening, EVO announced a brand new event to replace their canceled 2020 event in Las Vegas as they will be holding EVO Online. As you may be aware, because its the same song and dance for almost every convention in 2020, organizers had to scrap their plans for a 2020 event after COVID-19 raised health concerns. At the time, we were told they were planning to switch to an online format, but no one really knew what that would look like for them at the time. Now we have a pretty good idea based on the trailer they released last night (which you can watch below). First and foremost, the event will be a month-long affair, happening every Saturday and Sunday in the month of July, specifically from July 4th weekend all the way to August 2nd, 2020. Which we're guessing will be a mix of prelims and major tournament bouts leading up to the final championships happening right around when EVO 2020 would have taken place.

Second, the games list has changed a bit, which will delight and anger people equally. The first major casualty to this is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which makes absolute sense since Nintendo's online matchmaking system makes it improbable for anyone to set up a tournament correctly, both to prevent cheating and to adhere to all the rules that have to be put in place before every match, and all the monitoring they force onto the game. So it's out. Next, they didn't go into details, but their "2ournament Of Champions" is still going forward with a Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 competition.

All of the other games originally announced back in February are still good to go. Which includes Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4), Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4), Samurai Shodown (PS4), Soulcalibur VI (PS4), Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4), Tekken 7 (PS4), and Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4). But now there will be four more open online tournaments for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Killer Instinct, Them's Fightin Herds, and Skullgirls 2nd Encore. Which, to be honest, we can't tell if that's an insult to MK11 or not to be included again, but not as one of the major tournaments that require signups. More details of the event will be released in the weeks to come.

