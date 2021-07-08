Evolving Skies Peek: Japan's Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream Art Leaks

We are still over a month away from the release of the next official English-language Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies. While it will be some time before a setlist is revealed, two Japanese-language sets releasing this Friday, July 9th, are giving us a sneak peek into what Evolving Skies may include. Evolving Skies will be made up of three Japanese sets: May 2021's Eevee Heroes and the two new forthcoming sets, the Rayquaza-themed Sky Stream and the Durludon-themed Towering Perfection. With the release of these sets coming tomorrow, the Secret Rares of Sky Stream beginning to leak online. Let's take a look.

First, it was noted by Pokébeach, the long-running source of Pokémon TCG info that is known for gathering these early peeks from auction sites, that these sets are taking quite a bit longer to leak than usual. The structure of Japanese sets is such that there is one guaranteed Secret Rare per booster box, with a spectacular box offering two. Japanese sets consider Full Arts to be Secret Rares.

The current trend of Alternate Arts continues in Sky Stream. The artwork with these cards seems to follow quite a cute pattern. Most of the Alternate Art Vs showcase the Pokémon with other species behind it, while the Alternate Art Vs of the set mascots (Rayquaza for Sky Stream and Duraludon for Towering Perfection) show Pokémon with their trainer. Personally, I think that the Rayquaza V Alternate Art which pictures the Legendary Dragon with Zinnia, is going to be a hell of a chase card. I personally like it better than the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, which will be a Secret Rare in the English-language Evolving Skies, unlike the Alternate V which will be part of the main set numbering. A clear image of the Rayquaza VMAX has yet to be released, but you can see Pokebeach's black and white preview here.

While the complete Sky Stream collection of Secret Rares has yet to release, the numbering and order of the currently available photos had led to a reliable setlist:

068/067: Trevenant V Full Art

069/067: Volcarona V Full Art

070/067: Gyarados V Full Art

071/067: Medicham V Full Art

072/067: Medicham V Alternate Art

073/067: Dragonite V Full Art

074/067: Dragonite V Alternate Art

075/067: Rayquaza V Full Art

076/067: Rayquaza V Alternate Art

077/067: Shauna Trainer Supporter Full Art

078/067: Schoolboy Trainer Supporter Full Art

079/067: Zinnia's Resolve Trainer Supporter Full Art

080/067: Trevenant VMAX Rainbow Rare

081/067: Gyarados VMAX Rainbow Rare

082/067: Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare

083/067: Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art

084/067: Shauna Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare

085/067: Schoolboy Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare

086/067: Zinnia's Resolve Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare

087/067: Shiny Pokémon Gold Card – TBD

088/067: Item Gold Card – TBD

089/067: Stormy Range Gold Card

090/067: Lightning Energy Gold Card

It is expected that a selection of cards from Sky Stream will be cut from Evolving Skies and put in another English-language set.