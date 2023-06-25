Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Snorlax

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Snorlax Illustration

One of the chase cards from the latest Japanese Pokémon TCG expansion, Pokémon Card 151, is this sleeping Snorlax Illustration Rare.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at one of the most coveted cards from this set.

This Snorlax Illustration Rare by GOSSAN pictures Snorlax blocking a path in Kanto as Diglett approaches it and Pidgey perches on its voluminous belly. The card is a nod to the Red and Blue games that showed Snorlax blocking an essential path. Due to this homage as well as Snorlax being a fan-favorite species, this is one of the hottest cards in Pokémon 151 and will surely be one of the bigger chase cards of Scarlet & Violet – 151 in English. GOSSAN is a new contributor to the Pokémon TCG as of last year, with some of their more memorable cards being Mightyena Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and the sought-after Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith. GOSSAN has remained active during the Scarlet & Violet era, including Illustration Rares like this Snorlax and a Rookidee from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!