Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Future Trunks & Mai

Dragon Ball Super Card Game releases the name of the Future Trunks Saga-themed Starter Deck coming in September 2023: Final Radiance.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the next Starter Deck that will release alongside Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The reveals from the previously untitled Dragon Ball Super Card Game Starter Deck released in September 2023 continue. We can now reveal that this Future Trunks Saga-themed Starter Deck will be titled Final Radiance. So far, we saw that it was headed up by a Son Goku & Vegeta Leader card that awakens into Super Saiyan Blue Vegito. We also saw a horizontal Vegito card showing the fused Saiyan's Final Kamehameha attack.

Now, we reveal two new cards featuring Future Trunks and his unlikely love interest, Future Mai. This seems creepy to some fans, but it is worth noting that Future Mai was aged down via the Dragon Balls, the same as present-day Mai. It was in Dragon Ball Super's return to Future Trunks' timeline that Mai, a villain from the very start of the franchise, truly became a hero.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

