Disney Speedstorm Launches New Cars-Themed Piston Cup Season

Disney Speedstorm has a brand-new season out now, as they have launched the Cars-themed Piston Cup with several new characters

Article Summary Disney Speedstorm launches new Cars-themed Piston Cup season with Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater.

Race through the new Radiator Springs track and meet multiple new playable and crew characters.

Fresh Supercharged Racers, Vault additions, and a Grand Prix event expand game content for all players.

Climb the new Ranked Ladder and earn exclusive rewards by competing in ranked league races.

Gameloft has launched the latest season of Disney Speedstorm, allowing players to dive into the Piston Cup. In what feels like a no-brainer addition that should have happened long ago, you'll see several characters from the Cars franchise added to the title. As well as the addition of the Radiator Springs racing environment, more Supercharged Racers, Vault additions, a new Grand Prix limited-time event, and the launch of the Ranked ladder system. We have more details below as the content is available on all platforms.

Disney Speedstorm – Piston Cup

Lightning McQueen – This iconic Speedster is ready to leave the competition in the dust thanks to his unique abilities and skills! His passive "King of Turns" abilities ensure that he loses minimal speed while drifting, while his "Pit Stop" ability has Guido give Lightning a quick tire change and big speed boost while tossing the old tires behind him as obstacles for opponents. If players charge "Pit Stop," Lightning strikes a pose for the cameras, blinding any nearby opponents caught in the dazzling display.

This iconic Speedster is ready to leave the competition in the dust thanks to his unique abilities and skills! His passive "King of Turns" abilities ensure that he loses minimal speed while drifting, while his "Pit Stop" ability has Guido give Lightning a quick tire change and big speed boost while tossing the old tires behind him as obstacles for opponents. If players charge "Pit Stop," Lightning strikes a pose for the cameras, blinding any nearby opponents caught in the dazzling display. Tow Mater – Lightning's loyal best friend, Tow Mater excels as a Defender. Using his tow hook, Tow Mater can snag an opponent ahead of him and pull them backwards while also propelling himself forward. If Tow Mater passes his opponent during the maneuver, he also benefits from a short speed boost. His charged ability litters the track with tractors, slowing any opponents who collide with them.

Lightning's loyal best friend, Tow Mater excels as a Defender. Using his tow hook, Tow Mater can snag an opponent ahead of him and pull them backwards while also propelling himself forward. If Tow Mater passes his opponent during the maneuver, he also benefits from a short speed boost. His charged ability litters the track with tractors, slowing any opponents who collide with them. Cruz Ramirez – Ever cheerful and positive, Cruz Ramirez is another Speedster looking to take first place. Her uncharged ability has Cruz hop on a virtual treadmill straight from the film Cars 3, giving her a speed boost and a temporary increase in her max speed. If allies drive into the ability are they also receive a speed boost. Her charged ability causes Cruz to spin like a tornado, creating a thick fog that slows and stuns any opponent unlucky enough to drive into it.

Ever cheerful and positive, Cruz Ramirez is another Speedster looking to take first place. Her uncharged ability has Cruz hop on a virtual treadmill straight from the film Cars 3, giving her a speed boost and a temporary increase in her max speed. If allies drive into the ability are they also receive a speed boost. Her charged ability causes Cruz to spin like a tornado, creating a thick fog that slows and stuns any opponent unlucky enough to drive into it. New Crew Members – Guido, Holley Shiftwell, Sterling, Flo, Finn McMissile, Francesco Bernoulli, Red, Sheriff, Cal Weathers

Guido, Holley Shiftwell, Sterling, Flo, Finn McMissile, Francesco Bernoulli, Red, Sheriff, Cal Weathers Mid-Season Racers – Mabel, from Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated feature film Hoppers, Go-Go Tomago from Disney's Big Hero 6

Mabel, from Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated feature film Hoppers, Go-Go Tomago from Disney's Big Hero 6 New Supercharged Racers and Vault – Six new supercharged Racers enter the fray with boosted stats and progression: Captain Gantu from Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Dr. Finkelstein from Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dash from Disney's The Incredibles, Ralph from Disney's Wreck-It Ralph, Mrs. Incredible from Disney's The Incredibles, and Daisy Duck from Disney's Mickey & Friends

Six new supercharged Racers enter the fray with boosted stats and progression: Captain Gantu from Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Dr. Finkelstein from Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dash from Disney's The Incredibles, Ralph from Disney's Wreck-It Ralph, Mrs. Incredible from Disney's The Incredibles, and Daisy Duck from Disney's Mickey & Friends New Vault Additions: Lotso, Forky, Emperor Zurg from the "No Toys Left Behind!" season

Lotso, Forky, Emperor Zurg from the "No Toys Left Behind!" season Ranked Leagues – The newly launched ranked Leagues rewards players with exclusive rewards for their performance during the season. Win races, earn points, and climb the League rankings! But maintain your standing or you may see yourself demoted to a lower league!

