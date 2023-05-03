F1 23 Reveals New Trailer With The Official Launch Date Check out the official reveal trailer for F1 23 today, as EA Sports will be releasing the game this June for PC and consoles.

EA Sports dropped a brand new trailer this morning for their upcoming release of F1 23, which included the official release date for the game. The trailer featured the return of their story mode called Braking Point, as well as revealing that every team, driver, and circuit for the 2023 season will be added to the game. This includes the new Las Vegas Grand Prix and Losail International Circuit in Qatar. Not to mention seeing all of the partnership highlights with Max Verstappen. The game will be released on June 16th for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

"Braking Point returns for a bold new chapter following the careers of young upstart Aiden Jackson, and protagonist, Devon Butler, now teammates for Konnersport Racing Team, a fledgling organization hoping to succeed against the current real-world F1 teams and drivers. Adding a host of new characters, fresh rivalries, and racing challenges, both aim to take their careers to the next level, but there will be twists, turns, and pitfalls along the way. F1 23's handling has been upgraded from last season, allowing for more predictable behavior, and new vehicle physics gives the cars better traction when braking, accelerating, and cornering. By incorporating actual F1 team feedback, a greater balance between aerodynamics and tyre grip results in a more realistic feel. Engine torque and inertia improvements also mean throttle control is more authentic and offers a greater level of connection to the car. Alongside these improvements, Precision Drive™ controller technology will give pad players better control and confidence in those crucial race moments."

"Following community feedback, 35% race distance makes its debut, providing the perfect sweet spot between the previous short and long race options. Additionally, red flags add a new strategic element to F1 23, and the ability to react quickly could change the outcome of a race, both for better and worse. Alongside the full 2023 season calendar, which expands to include Las Vegas and Lusail, the game also boasts three legacy circuits, with Paul Ricard (France), Shanghai (China), and Portimão (Portugal) all confirmed for launch. The introduction of the F1 World hub delivers a fresh experience with content inspired by the real-world calendar. Helping introduce players to the complex world of Formula 1, F1 World brings together multiple game modes, including Time Trial and Grand Prix, offering an exciting new way to play the game. A new progression system allows players to level up by completing challenges to unlock car upgrades, new liveries, race suits, and helmets. A new safety rating system links online and offline play, encouraging drivers to race cleanly. This system also helps pair like-minded drivers more efficiently for improved online racing."