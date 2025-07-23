Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 25, Formula 1

F1 25 Launches Second Season Of Live Service Content

F1 25 has new content available today for Season 2, with experiences and storlines based on IRL racing results from this year

Article Summary F1 25 launches Season 2 with new content inspired by real F1 events and unique storyline experiences.

Relive or rewrite key moments like Hamilton’s Ferrari win and Antonelli’s Miami pole attempt in Scenario Events.

Fan-favourite Elimination mode returns, offering multiplayer rewards and high-intensity racing competition.

Driver Ratings updated based on real-world F1 performances, with exclusive McLaren x Google Chrome livery to unlock.

EA Sports has launched the second season of content for F1 25 today, giving players a ton of new content as they continue to support the racing title. Starting today and running all the way until September 16, the season will come with new content inspired by IRL events from this year's competition, as well s new liveries and options, a few new experiences, and storylines for you to experience.

F1 25 – Season 2

Season 2 invites players to relive two of the most talked-about Sprint moments — Lewis Hamilton's first win in Ferrari red at the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix and Kimi Antonelli's disrupted pole effort in Miami — giving fans the chance to revisit or rewrite the outcome in these Scenario Events. The fan-favourite Elimination mode also returns for a limited time, now featuring F1 cars. With the last-place driver knocked out every 25 seconds, this multiplayer mode is a relentless test of speed and survival. Weekly rewards will be awarded to those who can outpace the competition.

Reflecting the evolving competitive landscape of the sport, F1 25 delivers its first Driver Ratings update of the year as part of Season 2, with each upcoming Season introducing a refreshed set of ratings. Going live on July 24, the update considers recent performances, real-world historic data, and insights from a panel of experts. Rising stars Oscar Piastri, Isack Hadjar, and Kimi Antonelli have made some of the biggest leaps, while changes to Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, and Yuki Tsunoda capture the shifting dynamics at the front and midfield. Full Driver Ratings standings are available on the game's website. To celebrate McLaren's 1-2 victory at their home Grand Prix, all players who log into F1 25 between July 30th and September 16 will receive the special McLaren x Google Chrome Livery – British GP 2025 via in-game mail.

