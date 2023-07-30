Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, F1 Manager 2023, Formula 1

F1 Manager 2023 Reveals Deluxe Edition & Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for F1 Manager 2023, as the game will officially be released this week, along with the Deluxe Edition.

Frontier Developments have released a brand new launch trailer for F1 Manager 2023 while also revealing details of the Deluxe Edition of the game. Those who decide to snag the Deluxe Edition when it comes out on July 31st will have a chance to test their skills with an additional 12 Exclusive Scenarios. This includes the 'Starting Grid' and 'Race Moments' scenarios, in which you'll have to take on hypothetical challenges and respond to them accordingly. Also, if you buy the Deluxe Edition right now, you'll gain instant access to the game. We got more info on the content below, as well as the finer developer notes on their website.

"Team Principals can get a head start on leading their team to glory during a career spanning decades or take on single-race scenarios crafted with real-life F1 data in the brand-new 'Race Replay' mode. Deluxe Edition also allows them to answer some of the biggest 'What If' questions in F1 courtesy of the Exclusive Scenarios Pack. In F1 Manager 2023, Team Principals will be responsible for every facet of their team's development, from the first day at the factory through to the precise commands relayed to their all-star driver pairing. On the track, the action accelerates with stunning broadcast-style visuals and immersive team radio, bringing every moment of drama to life."

"Deluxe Edition players can test their skills with an additional 12 Exclusive Scenarios, which are comprised of 'Starting Grid' and 'Race Moments,' tackling hypothetical challenges. Who would claim victory if every car was equal? Can players recover from the back of the grid to take victory in 'Raging Bull,' or guide their drivers to success with unexpected circuit conditions pushing the track and tyre temperatures to extremes at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix in 'Scorcher'? The Deluxe Edition allows players to answer these questions once and for all. Players can expand their experience with F1 Manager 2023: Deluxe Edition for a suggested retail price of £54.99/$64.99/€64.99. Players who purchase Deluxe Edition from today will instantly gain access to the game."

