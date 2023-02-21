Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Reveals Release Dates With New Trailer Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord has a pair of release dates for both PC and consoles, as well as a new trailer for you to enjoy.

Idea Factory revealed a brand new trailer for Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord as they showed off the opening cinematic and the game's release dates. We now know the game will launch both physically and digitally in North America and Europe for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on April 25th, while the Steam version of the game will arrive on May 23rd. No specific reason was given for the delay between the two; we're guessing they just want console players to get the first crack at it. While we wait the next two months out, enjoy the latest trailer below, showing off the opening cinematic.

"Fang and the others run into a mysterious woman named Glace, who has the ability to brainwash other people with her song. Another woman named Fleur joins their party, who also has the power of song. The two are known as Muses, and are able to boost or change other peoples' abilities with the power of singing. ​What could Glace's motives be?​"

FFF Tactics?! – Strategize to capitalize with an all-new Tactical RPG battle system! Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Plus, Avalanche Attack and Fairize battle mechanics return!

Strategize to capitalize with an all-new Tactical RPG battle system! Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Plus, Avalanche Attack and Fairize battle mechanics return! Fairies, Fencers, Furies…and Muses? – With the introduction of the two Muses, all-new battle mechanics are at your command. Use the power of their song to buff allies or combine both area of effect boosts for an even more DRAMATIC buff! But beware, enemies within the area can also benefit.

With the introduction of the two Muses, all-new battle mechanics are at your command. Use the power of their song to buff allies or combine both area of effect boosts for an even more DRAMATIC buff! But beware, enemies within the area can also benefit. Hidden Fairies, Locations and Treasure! – Break new ground with this fresh take on "World Shaping." With "Location Shaping," use your collected Furies by stabbing them in various locations of the world map. Doing so can unlock items, hidden locations, or even Fairies. Activate a chain to stab more locations without using up your limited Locate Energy!

Break new ground with this fresh take on "World Shaping." With "Location Shaping," use your collected Furies by stabbing them in various locations of the world map. Doing so can unlock items, hidden locations, or even Fairies. Activate a chain to stab more locations without using up your limited Locate Energy! All-New Story With Multiple Routes! – Follow Fang and his friends through multiple routes in this all-new story, as they continue their search for Furies in order to resurrect the Goddess. Will you find harmony or dissonance when fate lies in your hands?