Fall Guys Gets A New Godzilla Outfit Ahead Of Godzilla Day

Wanna try and win a crown in Fall Guys dressed as The King of Monsters? Well now you can with this new Godzilla outfit. Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic got together with Toho to bring the iconic monster to the game. Starting on November 3rd (Godzilla day) during a limited time only, fans will have the opportunity to use the all-new Godzilla skin available to players for 10 Crowns total. It has all the hallmarks of a Godzilla suit from his fins all the way to his angry eyes. They weren't entirely clear as to whether or not you'll be able to KEEP the costume after, which is super suspect that they wouldn't say that. All we know is that you'll only have a limited time to pick it up. Here's a few quotes from both companies about this special event.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mediatonic on this Godzilla costume. With only two months since launch and boasting millions of players worldwide, Fall Guys presents such an exciting opportunity for Godzilla fans everywhere," said Lora Cohn, Managing Director, Toho International, Inc. "Now, players will get to celebrate Godzilla Day in such a unique way by putting on the Godzilla suit and stomping their way to victory." "There are many parallels to be drawn between the mighty Godzilla and an average Fall Guy ; they are both fiercely competitive, they battle on an international stage with incredibly high stakes, they always get back up after being knocked down, and according to worrying reports from our social media channels, they are both much taller than you'd expect," said Jeff Tanton, VP of Creative, Mediatonic. "We are proud and deeply honored to share the stage with the greatest Kaiju – and if anyone is still struggling to get a crown with this costume, though it may sound primitive and un-scientific, we recommend that through the fairies, they could perhaps ask Infant Island for help?"