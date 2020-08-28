Fall Guys Season 2 Is Going To Get Medieval This Time

Fall Guys has been having a wonderful first season, but as they approach Season 2, things are going to get more medieval. The game has been riding a massive wave of popularity as the Devolver Digital game has become a smash hit on Twitch and a heavy competition title. To the point where people are throwing online esports tournaments for single-player and team events. So, of course, people are super hungry for content, especially after having beat the game multiple times and played the same games over and over. During the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom 2020 last night, the company sent out a video showing a preview of things to come for Season Two, the big addition to it is that we're going to medieval times.

While it's pretty clear they didn't show us everything, we got enough of a look to know there are new costumes on the way. Now you can dress up as a knight, a viking, a dragon, a wizard, and a witch. A few new courses have been added tot he mix as they take on the medieval look as well, putting you through some lengthy challenges to prove you are worthy enough to move on. Each of them appears to come with something new that will make things a little harder for you to move on, while at the same time testing your Fall Guys skills. The devs are adding some finishing touches to it all and because of that, they did not give us a proper release date for the new content. But for the time being, you can check out the trailer below and get an idea of what kind of mayhem is coming your way in the near future.